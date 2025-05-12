White South Africans leave for us under Trump Refugee Plan DW 05/12/2025





The first white South Africans granted refugee status as part of a program initiated by US President Donald Trump who left Johannesburg on Sunday.

A journalist from the Reuters news agency described that he had a queue of white citizens with airport carts full of luggage while waiting to buff their passports before entering the departure lounge.

The charter aircraft funded by the United States held 49 passengers, according to a spokesperson for the South African Ministry of Transport, Collen Msibi.

“The permit application [to land] said the Afrikaners move to the United States as a refugee, “said MSIBI.

Afrikaners are a white ethnic minority, much from the Dutch, German and French settlers. Afrikaner leaders governed South Africa during the brutal apartheid of racial segregation which has often seen the violent repression of black South Africans.

Afrikaners represent almost 60% of the white population of South Africa.

Msibi added that the plane had to go to Dulles airport outside of Washington, then in Texas.

The American broadcaster NPR reported earlier in the week that 12 states had agreed to take Afrikaners, some of whom have a family in the United States.

Why did Trump offer asylum to white South Africans?

Trump, as well as his South African advisor and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, expressed what they claim to be the persecution of white South Africans by the country's black majority.

This despite the Afrikaners who remain one of the most privileged races in South Africa since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

White South Africans represent around 7% of the country's population. But they still hold about 78% of private agricultural land in South Africa and have about 20 times the richness of black South Africans.

Trump signed a beginner decree in early February which offers a resettlement to “Afrikaner refugees” which are confronted with “discrimination based on the race sponsored by the government, including the confiscation of racically discriminatory discriminatory goods”.

This is a reference to a South African law of expropriation of land which, according to Trump, will lead to the confiscation of farms belonging to whites.

The new law of South Africa is supposed to repair the inequalities rooted by the old apartheid system.

No terrestrial confiscation in South Africa: Dianne Hawker of DW

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

How many Afrikaners migrate to the United States?

In March, the United States Department of State said that it had received some 8,000 South African information requests for resettlement.

Up to 1,000 Afrikaners could be admitted to the United States this year, the Trump administration said.

The South African Transport Ministry spokesman MSIBI said that his department had received no other additional resettlement flight requests.

The rapid reinstalling way offered to Afrikaners contrasts strongly with the normal refugee process, which can take years.

The Trump administration also stopped practically all other refugees admissions under an executive decree signed by Trump as one of his first acts as president.

