The fake diploma of Jokowi, two witnesses were not present in the metropolitan police of Jakarta

Fajar.co.id, Jakarta-Polda Metro Jaya said that two witnesses were not present to fulfill the summons of the investigator in the alleged case of false diploma involving the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Friday (9/5). “There are two witnesses who were called, namely the initials MS and the United States,” said Metro Community Police Information Sub-Division Jaya, the Chief Police Commissioner Reald Simanjuntak, met by Antara in Jakarta on Monday. “American witnesses have no confirmation of the absence, but the witnesses of Ms. confirmed that they could not attend,” he said. Asked about the reprogramming of the two witnesses, Reinald said he did not know when the quotation was made. “If he does not come during the first call, he generally gave three to six days. Otherwise also, then only the second call,” he said. Regarding the results of the examination of three witnesses who had been interviewed before, namely Rizal Fadillah, Damai Haris Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani and Rustam Effendi on Thursday (8/5), Reonald could not provide additional information. Previously, the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to respond to the invitation to clarifications linked to the alleged false diploma report involving President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Today's agenda is only a call to TPUA in this case the four people linked to Mr. Joko Widodo's report,” said TPUA spokesperson Rahmat Himaran, met at the Jakarta metropolitan police on Thursday 8/5). Rahmat explained that the four people were Rizal Fadillah, Damai Hari Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani and Rustam Effendi, but Rizal Fadillah could not attend due to a disease.

