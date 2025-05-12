



West Palm Beach, fla. -In What May be the Most Valuable Gift Ever Extended to the United States from a Foreign Government, the Trump Administration is preparing to Accept A Super Luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet from the Royal Family of Qatar-A Gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump UNTIL SHORTLY BEFORE HE LEAVES Office, at which Time Ownership of the Plane Will Be Transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News.

The gift was to be announced next week, when Trump visits Qatar during the first foreign trip to his second term, according to sources familiar with the plans. But a senior White House official said that the gift will not be presented or not offered while the president is in Qatar this week.

In an article on social networks on Sunday evening, Trump confirmed that his administration was preparing to accept the plane, appealing to a “very public and transparent transaction” with the Ministry of Defense.

Trump had already toured the plane, which is so opulent configured that he is known as “a flying palace” when he was parked at West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

The very unusual – unprecedented arrangement – is sure to raise questions to find out if it is legal for the Trump administration, and, ultimately, the Presidential Trump Library Foundation, to accept such a precious gift from a foreign power.

Anticipating these questions, sources have declared to ABC News that lawyers of the lawyer of the lawyer for the White House and the Ministry of Justice had written an analysis for the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth concluding that the Ministry of Defense accepts planes as a gift and later at the Trump library, and that he did not violate the laws against the American government or the Girns of the Constitution ( of the emoluments) of the American clause “of the fold” of the conclusion (the clause of the emolus) of the “clause of the constitution” of the “clause of the constitution” of the clause of the constitution “of the constitution” of the clause of the constitution “of the clause of the constitution” of the conclusion of the “prince or foreign state.”

Sources have told ABC News that Prosecutor General Pam Bondi and Trump's lawyer David Warrington concluded that it would be “legally eligible” that the donation of the plane was conditioned to transfer his property to the Trump's presidential library before the end of his mandate, according to familiar sources with their determination.

The sources said that Bondi had provided a legal memorandum sent to the White House Council office last week after Warrington asked him for advice on the legality of the Pentagon accepting such a donation.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News: “Any donation offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws”.

“The administration of President Trump is committed to full transparency,” added Leavitt.

Ali Al-Ansari, attaché of the Qatar media, said in a press release that the transfer of an aircraft for “temporary use” like Air Force One is up to date in consideration by the Qatar Ministry of Defense and the United States Defense Ministry.

The plane will initially be transferred to the United States Air Force, which will change the 13-year-old plane to meet the US military specifications required for any plane used to transport the President of the United States, according to several sources familiar with the proposed arrangement.

The plane will then be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation at the latest on January 1, 2029, and all costs relating to its transfer will be paid by the US Air Force, sources told ABC News.

According to experts from the aviation industry, the estimated plane value that Trump inherits will inherit is around $ 400 million, and it is without the additional safety equipment that the Air Force will have to add to secure and equip the aircraft correctly in order to secure the commander in chief.

As the Wall Street Journal reported for the first time, the aviation company L3harris has already been ordered to revise the plane to meet the requirements of a presidential jet.

In his article on social networks, Trump said that Democrats insist that the administration pays “the best dollar” for the plane rather than receiving it for free.

After the report of ABC News, the Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said via social media: “Nothing says” America First “as Air Force One, brought by Qatar. It is not only corruption, it is a premium foreign influence with an additional leg hall.”

While senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Cited the No Title of Noble Clause of the Constitution, writing, “corruption is cheeky”.

The White House and the Doj concluded that because the donation is not conditioned on any official act, it is not corruption, according to sources. Bondi's legal analysis also indicates that it is not a ban on the Constitution on foreign gifts because the plane is not given to an individual, but rather to the United States Air Force and, ultimately, to the foundation of the presidential library, according to sources.

The main plane used in the current Air Force fleet includes two jumbo Boeing 747-200 jets that have been operational since 1990. The Air Force contract with Boeing to replace these planes was riddled by delays and cost exceeding.

The original contract was signed in 2018, but from last year, Boeing provided that the plane would not be ready before 2029, after Trump left his duties.

The president expressed deep frustration with regard to delays, finishing Elon Musk to work with Boeing and the Air Force to speed up the process. These efforts were modestly successful. Boeing's most recent estimated delivery date is now in 2027, but Trump clearly said he wanted a new plane this year.

Copyright 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc30.com/post/donald-trump-administration-poised-accept-boeing-747-8-jumbo-jet-gift-new-air-force-qatar-royal-family-sources/16382889/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos