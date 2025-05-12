Starmer undertakes to cut British immigration





The British government promised Monday to strengthen migration rules and make more difficult for newcomers to stay permanently in the country, as a sign of growing political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reduce immigration numbers. As part of the plans, visas for certain qualified workers are reduced, the linguistic requirements for an increased immigrants and the duration necessary for most newcomers to qualify for citizenship or the right to remain permanent, from five to 10 years. In a Downing Street speech, Mr. Starmer, who directed the Labor Party in power, accused his predecessors of having enabled immigration to burst and effectively create experience with open borders. Today, this Labor government is closing the laboratory. The experience is completed. We regain control of our borders, he said, by adopting the slogan used by pro-Brexit activists before the British referendum to leave the European Union in 2016.

The measures announced on Monday only concern legal immigration. Former conservative leaders have promised to reduce immigration to specific targets, starting with Prime Minister David Cameron, who is notoriously committed to reducing the net migration of hundreds of thousands a year to tens of thousands, a policy that he has never delivered and which has become a political responsibility for his party. Partly following this, Mr. Starmers's plan does not include any concrete objective for the number of legal immigrants who will be authorized each year, opting rather for a broad commitment. Do not be mistaken, this plan means that migration will drop, it is a promise, said Starmer of Downing Street, adding that if the ministers should take other measures to release pressure on housing and public services, then mark my words, we will do it. The repression contains risks for the government at a time when the economy is in plates, cracks are visible in the care system for the elderly and some employers complain of the shortages of labor. But Mr. Starmer rejected the argument that large -scale immigration has by definition favored economic growth. Its hardening position reflects the way migration is once again a hot button problem in Britain. Earlier this month, Nigel Farage, chief of the British reform anti-immigration party, won an important victory in the regional and mayors marking a big setback for Mr. Starmers' Labor Party and the opposition conservatives.

Immigration was a great theme in the 2016 referendum in which 52% of British voted for Brexit. Some of the greatest defenders of Brexit, including Boris Johnson and Mr. Farage, have promised to regain control of the migration policy if Great Britain has left the European Union. But after Brexit, under the direction of Mr. Johnsons as Prime Minister, the annual net migration tripled, culminating at more than 900,000 in the year ending in June 2023. At the same time, the arrivals of asylum seekers from France on small boats often flooded have increased and Mr. Farage capitalized on the two questions. The criticisms of Mr. Starmers argue that he was not going far enough and notes that because of the restrictions described by the last government towards the end of his time, the figures should fall anyway. Reform UK wants to freeze non -essential immigration, and conservatives call for a binding annual ceiling. But the conservatives, who were ejected from power last year after 14 years, have a difficult file to defend. Successive conservative governments have promised to reduce net immigration to less than 100,000 per year, but ended up chairing net migration numbers nine times This level.

