Trump goes to the Middle East with a single objective: offers, offers, offers





When the American presidents visit the Middle East, they generally arrive with a strategic vision of the region, even if it seems distant.

Jimmy Carter pushed Egypt and Israel to a historic peace agreement. Bill Clinton tried and failed with Yasir Arafat, the Palestinian chief. George W. Bush imagined that his war against terrorism would ultimately lead to democratization in the region. Barack Obama went to Cairo to seek a new start between the United States and Muslims around the world.

President Trump will visit the Gulf this week looking for one thing above all: commercial affairs. Had. Nuclear energy. Investments in artificial intelligence. Arm. Anything that puts a signature at the bottom of a page.

During the planning of the first big trip abroad of his second term, a four -day swing through Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Trump told his advisers that he wanted to announce agreements that were worth more than 1 dollars.

As a brand exercise, this is perfectly logical. Surrounded by Royals rich in resources and American commercial managers, Trump, who likes to boast of his skills in terms of transaction, scribble his Sharpie on mandate leaves, and many of them. He will visit the palaces, will walk on red carpets and will be treated like a king in a region which is increasingly vital for the financial interests of the Trump family.

However, as a strategic exercise, the objective of travel remains misty. During his trip in 2017 in the region, Mr. Trump made waves by rallying dozens of leaders from the mainly Muslims countries to face and denounce extremism. We do not know what foreign policy objectives, if necessary, will be advanced during this visit.

During the Biden administration, negotiations on the sale of billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia in civilian nuclear equipment and the ability to enrich their own uranium were linked to a diplomatic objective: persuading Riyadh to recognize Israel, envisaged by the Americans as an extension of the Abraham agreements, which Mr. Trump described as the greatest diplomatic return of his first term.

Now negotiations seem to go ahead, slowly, as an autonomous trade agreement.

Trumps Aid insists that he still wants to negotiate a standardization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But with the war in Gaza still rage, the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has no interest in publicly adopting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. And Mr. Trumps the current interest in getting attached to Mr. Netanyahu is not much larger than the princes of the crown. Thus, a judgment in Israel has not reached its route.

There will be no meeting in Riyadh between Mr. Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, as Mr. Trump had hoped. And Trump's team was over to the status of their nuclear diplomacy with Iran, not wanting to upset the negotiations that occurred to Oman, a country that Mr. Trump does not go to this trip.

Going to the Middle East at the moment is more a matter of economy, and not of strategy, said Dennis B. Ross, a longtime peace negotiator from the Middle East now at the Washington Institute for the Middle East policy. He clearly likes these kinds of trips that have big business announcements because it is his concern. Its objective, its priority, is much more on the economic and financial side of things.

Instead of Grand Strategy will be a series of financial transactions that Trump will promise as a job for American workers.

The agenda is easily aligned with Mr. Trumps expanding business plans. His family has six in progress agreements with a majority Saudi real estate company, a cryptocurrency agreement with a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates Government and a new luxury golf and luxury villa project supported by the Qatar government.

The Qatari is barely to wake Mr. Trump. The Trump administration is about to accept a luxury plane Boeing 747-8 as a donation from the Royal Qatari family, which will be improved to serve as a force Air One, in the greatest foreign gift ever received by the United States government, said several US officials with knowledge of the case.

The plan under discussion raises substantial ethical problems, especially since Mr. Trump could use the $ 400 million plane after leaving his duties, receiving her as a donation to his presidential library. (The White House press secretary said on Sunday that any agreement would comply with the law, and Qatari officials said he was still being examined.)

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar manage billions of dollars in the world and have become more and more diplomatic and financial forces with which to count. But their foreign policies have diverged Americas in recent years. The three countries have carried out close ties with China, Russia and Iran in addition to the United States, which remains their essential defense ally and exploit military bases in their territories.

For Prince Mohammed, the presidents' decision to make the kingdom one of the destinations of his first big trip abroad abroad abroad for his belief that Saudi Arabia is a growing world power, with a gravitational traction that powerful leaders cannot ignore.

While Mr. Trump visits these authoritarian states, he may feel assured that he will not be subject to the type of demonstrations and to the hostility to which he would expect if he visited some of the allies of the Americas in the organization of the North Atlantic Treaty, such as Canada or Germany, where it is deeply unpopular.

The royal families of golf know better than anyone how to speak Mr. Trumps' language.

For years he delighted his golden reception in Saudi Arabia in 2017, during his first trip abroad as president. They projected a several floor image of Mr. Trumps in front of the facade of the Riyadhs Ritz-Carlton hotel, where Prince Mohammed later imprisoned. American Flags bordered the highways, the country singer Toby Keith played for a full house of Saudi fans and Mr. Trump joined a traditional sword dance. During a visit to a center to counter extremism, the president placed his hands on a brilliant orb alongside King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi of Egypt.

However, Mr. Trump left his duties in 2021 believing that the crown prince owed him. He had come to the defense of Prince Mohammeds at a time when the Western elites avoided him after the murder of the Washington Post and Saudi dissident chronicler Jamal Khashoggi.

While Prince Mohammed denied knowing the murder in 2018, the CIA assessed that it was likely to have approved the mission by the Saudi assassins and that there was a Bipartite outcry in Washington.

But Mr. Trump, after having declared that he would follow the evidence and take measures against Mr. Khashoggis Killers, was held by Prince Mohammed and had attributed himself to having saved him.

I saved her ass, Trump told Bob Woodward journalist in early 2020. I was able to make the Congress leave him alone. I was able to have them arrested.

The crown prince made the favor.

No part of the world was more important for the growing financial well-being of the Trump family than the Middle East, in particular since 2021, following the attack on January 6 against the Capitol, after which Mr. Trump and his relatives were treated as parias by a large part of the community of American companies.

It is in this climate that Jared Kushner, Trumps, his son -in -law and his former main advisor to the White House, launched his own investment fund. His biggest financier has become Prince Mohammed. Six months after Mr. Kushner left the White House, the Crown Prince canceled the concerns of his investment advisers and made sure that the Saudi sovereign heritage fund has invested $ 2 billion with Mr. Kushners’s company, making the Saudis from his greatest investor from afar.

Trump had his own problems at the time. He was furious when the PGA of America voted, after the riot of Capitol, to strip his golf course in New Jersey from the PGA championship. It was much more than a financial blow; It was personally painful for Mr. Trump. Golf is at the heart of the Trump brand, and there was no greater approval stamp than organizing the PGA championship event in Trump National in Bedminster, NJ

Taken, in 2021, the same sovereign fund who had invested $ 2 billion with Mr. Kushner, the public investment fund launched the Golf Breakaway Liv. The Saudis spent millions of PGA golfers on poaching the best, and the new circuit represented a significant threat to the PGA Tour before the two parties sign a preliminary partnership agreement in 2023.

The timing was perfect for Mr. Trump, and he saw the opportunity to put his golf courses back on the world map. Liv Golf organized tournaments on Mr. Trumps' lessons for four consecutive years, enhancing the international profile of Mr. Trumps Golf Resorts and leading income to his hotels and restaurants.

Mr. Trumps Family also signed agreements with a majority Saudi real estate company to build projects in Djeddah, Dubai and Muscat, Oman, among other places.

On Tuesday, when Mr. Trump is expected to arrive, the Saudi government plans to organize an investment forum with the cryptography of the White House David Sacks and other American business leaders, including the heads of management of IBM, Blackrock, Citigroup, Palantir and Qualcomm, a semiconductor company.

Prince Mohammed undertook to invest $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years, a number which, according to economists, is very unlikely to materialize because the kingdom is struggling with a crunch in cash. The Emiratis promised 1.4 billion of US investment dollars over 10 years.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the sovereign of the United Arab Emirates, has more and more hit his own path. The growing countries of links with American rivals like China and expanding economies like India are in preparation for a world that could one day be dominated by the United States.

But Gulf leaders appreciate Mr. Trumps transactional nature. The American president, he found, does not give them conferences on human rights.

Eric Lipton and Maggie Haberman contributed to Washington reports.

