Prabowo-megawati will meet again, observe: Farger the role of Jokowi and Gang Solo

The meeting between Prabowo Suduanto and Megawati Sukarnoputri took place in the midst of a heated national political situation. Behind this meeting, the existence of a political strategy aimed at eroding the role of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his support groups, known as Gang Solo.

Amir Hamzah, an intelligence observer and geopolitics, said that the Prabowo-Megawati meeting was an intelligent political maneuver by the former Kopauss Danjen. Prabowo is considered to need the support of Megawati's figure to combat Jokowi's domination on the national political map.

According to Amir Hamzah, there is a strong indication that Prabowo felt the need to hold Megawati because the position of Jokowi and the solo gang was reinforced, especially after Gibran Rakabuming Raka became vice-president. In this context, Megawati is the right figure because his relationship with Jokowi is no longer a school day.

“Prabowo knows the character of Megawati very well who does not forget political betrayal. With Sby alone, Megawati's relationship has never really recovered,” said Amir Hamzah www.suaranhenéal.comMonday (5/5/2025). “Prabowo uses this fact to strengthen its political ranks, in particular in the face of the domination of the Solo gang.”

There are a number of strategic factors that are the context of this meeting. First, the question of the fake diploma of Jokowi which exceeded in recent weeks has made the political position of the former president a little shaken. Second, the question of Gibran's indictment resonates more and more in Parliament. According to Amir Hamzah, these two problems are the right time for Prabowo to build an alliance with Megawati.

“The timing is very appropriate. When Jokowi and the Solo gang are occupied by big problems that erude credibility, Prabowo actually addresses Megawati. This can be considered a step to weaken Jokowi's influence subtly but effectively,” added Amir.

Megawati is known as a politician to net political memories. Since the reign of Jokowi, the relationship between him and Jokowi has experienced ups and downs, especially when Jokowi began to build his own political power by involving Gibran and the solo group.

“Megawati's anger against Jokowi was not only a speech. She felt betrayed by the figure she had fully supported. With Sby alone, who had become her rival in the 2004 presidential election, Megawati was difficult to make peace. Prabowo saw opportunities in this disharmony,” said Amir Hamzah.

Geopolitically, Prabowo realized that he needed more than just military or nationalist support. The political power possessed by Megawati, although it is no longer at the top of power, remains important. PDIP as a big party always has a large network in various regions, including the traditional base of central java and oriental java.

By cooperating with Megawati, Prabowo can balance his political influence, in particular in the midst of Jokowi and Gang Solo efforts to maintain the grip of power. In addition, the recent election of Gibran has undergone pressure due to dismissal problems that echo the public.

The meeting of Prabowo and Megawati could be a new signal on the Indonesian political map. If the two really build an alliance, the political power of Jokowi and the Solo gang can be eroded slowly but surely. This situation will also have an impact on the dynamics of the 2029 presidential election, where potential candidates began to emerge from both camps.

Amir Hamzah stressed the importance of understanding this context more deeply. “Jokowi not only faced the pressure from the opposition, but also internal factions that have been disappointed with its political steps. Prabowo understood very well how to take advantage of this momentum,” concluded Amir.

The Prabowo-Megawati meeting is part of a long-term political strategy to balance the domination of the Gang Solo to the government. While continuing to monitor the development of major questions such as the dismissal of Gibran and the alleged false Jokowi diploma, this Prabowo maneuver could be an important step in the fight for the political stadium towards the next presidential election.