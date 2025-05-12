Politics
PKK dissolves after a 40 -year conflict with Turkey
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced on Monday its decision to dissolve and end its armed struggle, following an appeal in February by its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.
The Kurdish armed group, which waged a war against Turkey since the 1980s, said that it had finished its “historic mission” and led the Kurdish question to a point where it could be resolved by democratic politics.
The group said Ocalan should be authorized to manage the dissolution process. He also asked for solid and integrated legal guarantees to ensure the success of their decision.
“At this stage, it is important that the National Assembly of Turkey to play its role with historical responsibility,” said the PKK press release.
“Likewise, we call all the political parties represented in Parliament, in particular the government and the main opposition party, and civil society organizations to assume responsibility and participate in the process of peace and democratic society.”
This historic announcement came after a 40 -year conflict between Turkey and the PKK. The group initially requested Kurdish independence, but then moved its objective towards autonomy and higher rights for Kurds within Turkey.
Over the decades, various governments, including that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tried to solve the problem through legal regulations, but these efforts have failed and tens of thousands of lives were lost.
Since 2016, Ankara has managed to wedge PKK in northern Iraq using sophisticated technologies such as drones and signal intelligence capacities, as well as establishing dozens of military outposts that restrict the group's freedom of movement and infiltration through the border.
A familiar source with the case told Middle East Eye that the PKK's announcement should initially be published on Friday, when the government had made some preparations, but the internal bureaucracy of the PKK delayed its release.
Ocalan, 76, said in his February speech that the armed struggle was the product of a bygone era and that the Kurds had to ask for their rights by participating in democratic societies within the nation states.
Following its call, the Syrian democratic forces, a group armed by the United States, led by PKK Offshoots in Syria, then concluded an agreement with the new Damascus government, promising to make control of public institutions to the central administration.
The Ocalans call came after the Turkish nationalist chief Erdogan Ally, Devlet Bahceli, asked the PKK chief last year to dissolve his group, potentially in exchange for having been released in residual resistance.
Interviews with the Dem Kurdish group
Since then, Bahceli has promised greater democratization in Türkiye through telephone conversations with the Pro-Kurdish party.
The governments that speak with Kurdish opposition groups have also divided the opposition from countries because they come when the popular mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu has been imprisoned and anti-Erdogan demonstrations have been repressed.
The rules of Turkey of the rules of the Turkey Court, Demirtas, imprisonment of imprisonment
Learn more
Ankara's initiates are now expecting the PKK and Turkish intelligence to announce details about how the group will make its arms and dissolves officially.
Turkish officials, speaking on condition of anonymity earlier this year, told me that legal studies were underway to allow PKK members who had not participated in armed attacks to be welcomed in the country.
Some officials speculate that the management of the PKK will remain either in northern Iraq, potentially in Sulaymaniyah, or be authorized to move to Europe in exile.
The DEM party also expects the government to disclose thousands of its members imprisoned for non -violent accusations and to put an end to the practice of dislodging its commonly elected mayors.
A key request is the release of Selahattin Demirtas, a Turkish Kurdish politician who has been imprisoned since 2016.
|
