Two witnesses were not present when the fake Jokowi diploma affairs





The Polyda Metro Jaya said that two witnesses were not present to fulfill the invitation of the investigator in the alleged false diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia on Friday (5/5/2025). There were two witnesses who were called, namely the initials MS and the United States. American witnesses do not confirm the absence, but the witnesses of Ms. confirmed that they could not attend, said Akbp Reonald Simanjuntak, chief of the subdivision of the metropolitan police from Jakarta to Jakarta on Monday (5/2025). Between. When he was confirmed as to the time of the re -evolution of the two witnesses, Reinald explained that he did not know when to remember. If he does not come during the first call, there are generally three to six days. Otherwise also, then the second call, he said. Regarding the results of the examination of three witnesses who had already been invited to information, namely Rizal Fadillah, Damai Haris Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani and Rustam Effendi Thursday (5/8/2025), Reinald could not answer this subject. Previously, the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) visited the metropolitan police of Jakarta to carry out the invitation to clarify the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the false diploma complaints reported by Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The agenda today is only a call to TPUA in this case the four people linked to the report of Mr. Joko Widodo, said the spokesperson for Rahmat Himaran TPUA during the meeting at the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Thursday 5/2025). Rahmat explained the four people, namely Rizal Fadillah, Damai Hari Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani and Rustam Effendi. But Rizal Fadillah could not fill the call because of the disease. The three people made the clarification invitation. Currently, giving information to the Directorate of the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta of Criminal Investigations and continues, said Rahmat. He also explained that the three men were present at the metropolitan police of Jakarta, they also brought their respective evidence linked to the false diploma case. For the video, it is indeed of Mr. Rizal Fadillah. While the other witnesses also brought evidence of each witness. So, perhaps for the video, Mr. Rizal himself will provide information in the police, he said. (Ant / Bel / Bil / IPG)

