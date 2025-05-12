Politics
Next Korean president to face the baptism of fire
With the three race between Lee Jae-Myung, Kim Moon-Soo and Lee Jun-Seok, now confirmed for the presidential election on June 3, attention turns to diplomatic challenges while waiting for the next president, who will do his debut on the world scene immediately after taking office without a transitional team.
A series of major multilateral summits are planned just after the inauguration, which makes strategic positioning in the midst of the American-Chinese rivalry, commercial issues such as prices and answers to North Korea threatens the new diplomatic tests of the new presidents.
The first major multilateral scene for South Korea, the new leader, should be the group of group 7 (G7) in Canada from June 15 to 17. Although South Korea is not a member of the G7, he has already participated as an anti-old guest president Moon Jae-in-in in 2021 in the invitation of Great Britain, and former president Yoon Souk Yeol in 2023 on Japanese demand.
The host country selects the nations invited according to the agenda, and the president of Canada this year was a partner close to South Korea among the nations of the G7. Once the new firm in Canadas is finalized, the guest list will be announced. If South Korea is included, the summit could mark the first meeting of the new presidents with US President Donald Trump.
The NATO summit, scheduled for June 24 to 26 in the Netherlands, follows shortly after. South Korea has attended for three consecutive years as one of the four partners of Asia-Pacific in Natos: South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022. If the new president attends this year the summit of this year, they will compete closer against China and Russia in North Korea.
The greatest variable in this year's diplomatic scene is Trump. Experts warn against a possible rehearsal of the 2018 G7 summit in Canada, when Trump clashed with the Chancellor of the time, Angela Merkel, and other Western leaders emphasizing the need for a strategic positioning of South Korea.
The position of Korea between a challenge led by Trump to the liberal order and the resistance led by the West, the so-called Counter-Trump will be essential, said Sohn Yul, president of the Institute of East Asia. Trumps push for the decoupling of China and bilateral tariff discussions are problems that effectively force Korea to choose the sides, so careful preparation is essential.
It is also urgent to solve bilateral problems with the United States. South Korea and the United States established on July 8 as a deadline for a bilateral tariff agreement. But with former Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo and former Minister of Finance Choi Sang-Mok having resigned, observers say that the key elements of the so-called July package will probably be decided after the elections.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Tae-Yul, asked the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a telephone call on May 6 to grant enough time for the consultations given the chronology of the Korea elections. However, the United States has reiterated that it would respond without exception.
To solve these problems, the next administration should put pressure for an early bilateral summit with the United States, perhaps via a visit to Washington. But before that, experts highlight the need for a firm position on the North Korean nuclear number, a basic national security problem.
With Kim Jong-un of North Korea who wins in Russian and Trump sending friendly signals to Pyongyang, South Korea must adopt a more advanced strategy. Trump's penchant for the training of first sustainable impressions adds urgency to the way the new president manages the first meetings.
This challenge is directly linked to the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in Gyeongju at the end of October in early November, considered the summit of the South Korea diplomatic calendar that year when the objective is to bring Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping for an American China summit.
The next president must hold a summit of Korea-Us shortly after the elections to coordinate the prices and the security of the Korean peninsula and establish a foreign policy, said Shin Beom-Chul, principal researcher at the Sejong Institute. Then, a proactive engagement with China will be necessary to make an American summit at APEC and secure the diplomatic lever effect of Korea.
On North Korea, we must clearly reaffirm the principle of complete denuclearization, while maintaining flexibility to initiate a dialogue according to mutual understanding with the United States, said Shin.
Meanwhile, the spotlights are also on the new diplomacy of the presidents before the 60th anniversary of the normalization of relations in South Japon on June 22.
In 2015, the 50th anniversary marking, the president of the time, Park Geun-Hye, and the Minister of Primary, Shinzo Abe, attended receptions from the other's embassy. This year, the attention is on the new message from Japan of the presidents during a reception of June 16 organized by the Japanese Embassy in the District of Jongno, in the center of Seoul.
However, the G7 summit in Canada rides the reception, which makes physical attendance impossible if the president participates in the G7.
Translated from the Jongang Ilbo using an AI generative and published by Korea Jongang Daily staff.
By Park Hyun-Ju [[email protected]]]
|
Sources
2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2025-05-12/national/diplomacy/Next-Korean-president-to-face-baptism-of-fire/2305277
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to chair the CCS meeting on security today
- The conservatives only make the impact on Brexit on small boats just before leaving the EU, admits the former minister
- Full football schedule for Sunday evening in 2025 NFL season – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Imran Khan Ready for discussions: KP CM Gandapur
- CNN, Janja criticizes the flight of the Tiktok speech and talks about machismo | Blogs
- Response from the lecturer of Jokowi concerning the false diploma in court: not ready if they are asked various types
- Students who escaped Hong Kong to go to the UK pay the same university costs as the UK. Political news
- The tremor was felt all over Malta after an earthquake 6.3 kaq near Crete
- Wa Women's Squad locked up for the 2025-26 season
- Ashwini Vahnaw writes: Sindoor Operation, a doctrine without compromise
- The members of the El Chapos family went through the border of an apparent agreement with us, said official
- Qatar players Eye Strong Performance