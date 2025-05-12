Next Korean president to face the baptism of fire

With the three race between Lee Jae-Myung, Kim Moon-Soo and Lee Jun-Seok, now confirmed for the presidential election on June 3, attention turns to diplomatic challenges while waiting for the next president, who will do his debut on the world scene immediately after taking office without a transitional team.

A series of major multilateral summits are planned just after the inauguration, which makes strategic positioning in the midst of the American-Chinese rivalry, commercial issues such as prices and answers to North Korea threatens the new diplomatic tests of the new presidents.

The first major multilateral scene for South Korea, the new leader, should be the group of group 7 (G7) in Canada from June 15 to 17. Although South Korea is not a member of the G7, he has already participated as an anti-old guest president Moon Jae-in-in in 2021 in the invitation of Great Britain, and former president Yoon Souk Yeol in 2023 on Japanese demand.

The host country selects the nations invited according to the agenda, and the president of Canada this year was a partner close to South Korea among the nations of the G7. Once the new firm in Canadas is finalized, the guest list will be announced. If South Korea is included, the summit could mark the first meeting of the new presidents with US President Donald Trump.

The NATO summit, scheduled for June 24 to 26 in the Netherlands, follows shortly after. South Korea has attended for three consecutive years as one of the four partners of Asia-Pacific in Natos: South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022. If the new president attends this year the summit of this year, they will compete closer against China and Russia in North Korea.

The greatest variable in this year's diplomatic scene is Trump. Experts warn against a possible rehearsal of the 2018 G7 summit in Canada, when Trump clashed with the Chancellor of the time, Angela Merkel, and other Western leaders emphasizing the need for a strategic positioning of South Korea.

The position of Korea between a challenge led by Trump to the liberal order and the resistance led by the West, the so-called Counter-Trump will be essential, said Sohn Yul, president of the Institute of East Asia. Trumps push for the decoupling of China and bilateral tariff discussions are problems that effectively force Korea to choose the sides, so careful preparation is essential.

It is also urgent to solve bilateral problems with the United States. South Korea and the United States established on July 8 as a deadline for a bilateral tariff agreement. But with former Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo and former Minister of Finance Choi Sang-Mok having resigned, observers say that the key elements of the so-called July package will probably be decided after the elections.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Tae-Yul, asked the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a telephone call on May 6 to grant enough time for the consultations given the chronology of the Korea elections. However, the United States has reiterated that it would respond without exception.

To solve these problems, the next administration should put pressure for an early bilateral summit with the United States, perhaps via a visit to Washington. But before that, experts highlight the need for a firm position on the North Korean nuclear number, a basic national security problem.

With Kim Jong-un of North Korea who wins in Russian and Trump sending friendly signals to Pyongyang, South Korea must adopt a more advanced strategy. Trump's penchant for the training of first sustainable impressions adds urgency to the way the new president manages the first meetings.

This challenge is directly linked to the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in Gyeongju at the end of October in early November, considered the summit of the South Korea diplomatic calendar that year when the objective is to bring Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping for an American China summit.

The next president must hold a summit of Korea-Us shortly after the elections to coordinate the prices and the security of the Korean peninsula and establish a foreign policy, said Shin Beom-Chul, principal researcher at the Sejong Institute. Then, a proactive engagement with China will be necessary to make an American summit at APEC and secure the diplomatic lever effect of Korea.

On North Korea, we must clearly reaffirm the principle of complete denuclearization, while maintaining flexibility to initiate a dialogue according to mutual understanding with the United States, said Shin.

Meanwhile, the spotlights are also on the new diplomacy of the presidents before the 60th anniversary of the normalization of relations in South Japon on June 22.

In 2015, the 50th anniversary marking, the president of the time, Park Geun-Hye, and the Minister of Primary, Shinzo Abe, attended receptions from the other's embassy. This year, the attention is on the new message from Japan of the presidents during a reception of June 16 organized by the Japanese Embassy in the District of Jongno, in the center of Seoul.

However, the G7 summit in Canada rides the reception, which makes physical attendance impossible if the president participates in the G7.

Translated from the Jongang Ilbo using an AI generative and published by Korea Jongang Daily staff.

By Park Hyun-Ju [[email protected]]]