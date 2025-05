ITB students manufacture memes Prabowo and Jokowi kiss to suspend detention

Bandung: students of the SSS session of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) of members of the Indonesian President Prabowo SUBBOWO and the former 7th President Joko Widodo Kissing received a suspension of detention from the national police MABEA on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Now, the ITB also takes care of training as well as assistance to SSS. According to the director of communication and public relations of the Bandung Institute of Technology, Nuralala Arief, the student left the headquarters of the national police. SSS was immediately given to ITB to get advice. “Said that a student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) with the SSS initials who had already been obtained by the police concerning memes on social networks, received a suspension of detention,” Nurlalala said in an official press release on May 11, 2025. Nurlaela said ITB appreciated the number of scores, in particular those that encourage SSS, coaching rather than being locked up in cells after being appointed as a suspect. Especially during the headquarters of the national police, SSS also supervised the aid of the Ministry of Higher Education and Sainte-Sainte and received a suspension of detention. “Thank you to the Ministry of Higher Education and to Sainte, which provided help. SSS students received the suspension of the police, ITB will continue the process of academic development and character of the persons concerned,” he explained. Nurlalala itb admitted that he was determined to educate, support and promote the student to become a responsible adult person, maintain manners and ethics in the expression of opinions and expression, on the basis of national values. “As part of educational efforts, ITB will strengthen digital literacy, legal literacy and ethics will communicate in various media, including open discussions, public conferences and coaching programs involving peers, experts and teachers,” he said. He admitted that with this, he had to enrich students' ideas on constructive freedom in the digital age. Even the ITB encourages the whole university community to make this event a joint reflection, that freedom of expression is the right of each citizen, but must be carried out with responsibility, understanding of the law and respect for the rights and dignity of others. “ITB continues to do everything possible to create a healthy and quality academic atmosphere, always offers a space for the freedom to bring together, opinion and expression, to conduct critical studies, but remains polite, ethical and responsible,” he said. Previously, the national police arrested a student from the Faculty of Arts and Design (SRD) of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS. The arrest of the tail is suspected of modifying photos of President Prabowo Suubianto and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Justify that a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” said the Karo Penmas public relations division of the national police brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, when he was confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/NLMCJ8DL-mahasiswi-itb-pembuat-meme-prabowo-dan-jokowi-berciuman-dapat-penangguhan-penahanan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos