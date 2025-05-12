President Donald Trump promises to command that the United States pays only the price that other nations make for certain drugs





President Donald Trump says he will sign a decree on Monday that, if it was implemented, could reduce the costs of certain drugs – relaunch a failed effort of his first mandate on a question, he spoke since even before becoming president.

The order that Trump is promising will lead the Ministry of Health and Social Services to link what Medicare pays for drugs administered in a doctor at the lowest price paid by other countries.

“I will institute the most favored nation policy by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price in the world,” said the president on his social media site on Sunday, committing to sign the order Monday morning in the White House.

“Our country will finally be treated fairly, and the costs of citizens' health care will be reduced by the figures never thought before,” added Trump.

His proposal would probably have had an impact that certain drugs covered by health insurance and given in an office – think of the infusions that treat cancer and other injectables. But that could potentially bring significant savings to the government, although the “billions of dollars” that Trump has boasted in his post could be an exaggeration.

Medicare provides health insurance to around 70 million older Americans. Complaints concerning the prices of American drugs being notoriously high, even compared to other large rich countries, have long attracted the anger of the two parties, but a lasting solution has never eliminated the congress.

Under the planned ordinance, the federal government would link what it pays for pharmaceutical companies for these drugs at the price paid by a group of other economically advanced countries – the so -called “most favored nation” approach.

The proposal will be faced with fierce opposition from the pharmaceutical industry.

It was a rule that Trump tried to adopt during his first mandate, but could never pass. He signed a similar decree in the last weeks of his presidency, but an order of the court subsequently prevented the rule of entering into force under the Biden administration.

The pharmaceutical industry argued that Trump's attempt in 2020 would give foreign governments the “above” to decide the value of medicines in the United States. The industry has long argued that forcing the drop in prices will harm profits and will ultimately affect innovation and its efforts to develop new drugs.

Only drugs on Medicare share B – Insurance for visits to the doctor's office – are likely to be covered by the plan. Medicare beneficiaries are responsible for recovering some of the costs to obtain these drugs during visits to the doctor and traditional medication registrants, there is no annual ceiling on what they pay.

A report from the Trump administration during its first mandate revealed that the United States spends twice as much as some other countries to cover these drugs. Medicare -shaped B -share medicine expenditure exceeded $ 33 billion in 2021.

More common prescription drugs filled in a pharmacy would probably not be covered by the new order.

Trump's publication officially previewed the action after teasing a “very large announcement” last week. He gave no details, except to note that he was not linked to the trade or the prices that he announced imposing a large part of the world.

“We are going to have a very, very big announcement to make – as much as possible,” said Trump last week.

He entered his first mandate which accused pharmaceutical companies of “fleeing with murder” and of complaining that other countries whose governments fixed the prices of drugs benefited from the Americans.

On Sunday, Trump targeted the industry again, by writing that “pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, carried by the '' descent '' of America, alone.”

Referring to the powerful lobbying efforts of pharmaceutical companies, he said that campaign contributions “can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party”.

“We are going to do the right thing,” he wrote.

