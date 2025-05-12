PKK announces the intention to dissolve DW 05/12/2025





The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said that the Kurdish militant group planned to stop soon, said news agencies close to the organization on Monday. The announcement comes after four decades of armed conflict with the Turkish government on the autonomy of ethnic Kurds in the country. Why did the PKK decided to dissolve? “The 12th PKK congress has decided to dissolve the organizational structure of the PKK and end its armed struggle method,” read a statement from the group made by the pro-Kurdish news agency ANF. Their last summit “brought the Kurdish question to the point of resolution through democratic policy, thus ending its historical mission,” they added. After keeping his congress last week, it appeared that the group answered a call from the founder of PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, to lay down arms. Ocalan has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999. During the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had suggested that the decision was at hand, saying that “we are advancing with firm steps on the way to the objective of turkey without terrorism”. The chief of the imprisoned Kurdish Kurdish urges the group to disarm and dissolve To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video What is the PKK? The Kurds are an ethnic group of at least 30 million people who have been divided between Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran when the Western allies redewed borders after the end of the First World War. The PKK was founded in 1978 with the declared objective of carrying out an independent Kurdish state. However, in the 1990s, they changed course, seeking only autonomy in Türkiye. Armed clashes with Turkish security over the decades, as well as attacks on civilians, led the group to be labeled a terrorist organization by Ankara, as well as the United States and the European Union. In turn, the Turkish government has been accused of destroying the Kurdish villages and cities and forcing civilians in order to establish the group. Published by: Sam Duan Inyatulah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-pkk-announces-intention-to-disband/a-72512078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

