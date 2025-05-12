First flying group to us





The first group of 49 White South Africans to have obtained refugee status by the administration of President Donald Trump should arrive shortly in the United States.

On Sunday, they went up on a flight from Johannesburg which is due to land in Washington DC later Monday.

Relations between South Africa and the United States have been tense for months after a decree in February when President Trump said the Afrikaners were victims of “racial discrimination”.

This was rejected by the Minister of Affairs of South Africa, Ronald Lamoa, who said on Monday “there is no persecution of the South African white Afrikaner”, adding that police reports demystifying the assertion of President Trump.

The United States has criticized the South African national policy, accusing the government of seizing the land of white farmers without any compensation-something which, according to the nation of southern Africa, has not happened.

President Trump also stressed what he described as the “large -scale murder of farmers” in South Africa.

One of his closest advisers, of South African origin, Elon Musk, previously said that there was a “white genocide” in South Africa and accused the government of transmitting “racist property laws”.

The assertions of a white genocide have been largely discredited.

South African police figures show that in 2024, 44 murders were recorded on farms and smaller plots of agricultural land, eight of the people killed.

South Africa does not report on crime statistics broken down by the race, but the majority of farmers in the country are white, while other people living in farms, such as workers, are mainly black.

The author of Afrikaner, Max du Preez, told the BBC Newsday Radio Program which claims the persecution of white South Africans was a “total absurdity” and “based on nothing”.

He added that the South Africans were “amazed” by the resettlement program and that it had more to do with the “internal policy” in the United States than South Africa.

Bilateral tensions between the United States and South Africa have been tense for some time while President Trump has instructed his administration to formulate plans to potentially reset Afrikaners, a group with Dutch ancestry in the United States.

In March, South African Ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasol was expelled after accused President Trump of using “the white victim as a dog whistle”, which led the United States to the accusation of Mr. Rasool of “the appearance of race”.

The United States has also criticized South Africa for adopting an “aggressive” position against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Pretoria accused the government of genocide by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against people in Gaza – an affirmation that the Israelis firmly reject.

The current South African white South African refugee group includes 49 people, who should land in Washington DC later Monday, before continuing in Texas.

The opening of President Trump to accept Afrikaner refugees intervenes while the United States has embarked on a broader repression against migrants and asylum seekers in other countries.

