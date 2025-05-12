China would be aware that it should only give Trump the appearance of a victory for him to move on. He also thinks that the United States is in a lower negotiation position today than in 2020. The capital escape from the United States since the Liberation Day, market volatility, the implications of Trump prices for American inflation, interest rates and economic growth and shock for American consumers while empty shelves and prices soar that the pressure on Trump can only intensify along his trade war against everyone. Xi Jinping will be very aware that Trump will have to save in front of an agreement between the United States and China. Credit: AP Restrictions on rare earth exports, magnets and strategic metals to the United States will also be extremely harmful to a range of American industries, including those that provide its soldiers. There are few alternative suppliers of these strategic minerals, China occupying almost monopoly positions.

China will also be injured if the American tariff rate remains as it is, but it has diversified its export destinations since 2020 and is now less exposed to the United States and has prevailing. The International Monetary Fund has concluded that damage will be greater for the United States than for China, saying that GDP with the United States will be 90 base points against the basic points of Chinas 60. Loading Chinese shipments to the United States having almost completely stopped ports on the west coast signal volumes of containers down at least a third. The impact of Trumps prices will appear imminently in higher prices for American consumers, lower margins for American companies, empty shelves in retailers and an increase in stress and bankruptcy rates among small businesses. So, how does Trump stand out from the worst element of his commercial wars, the 145% rate on imports from China and China on 125% of tit-tray responses? It is not by suggesting, as he did in an article on Truth Social Friday, that a rate of 80% seems right. 80% (a rate that the White House press secretary said later was simply the one Trump launched there), there is still little or no trade between countries.

US trade secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that the reciprocal element of the price could settle at 34%. With the prices left in place after the 2018-2019 commercial confrontation, this would produce a just rate greater than 50%, which would always be very damaging but would probably allow limited trade between economies. In exchange for reduced prices, the United States would like China to accept the supply of precursor chemicals used in the production of fentanyl, to lift its effective embargo on critical mineral exports and to open its markets to American companies. The secretary in the United States of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer left talks with the Deputy Prime Minister of Chinas in a bullish mood. Credit: AP If there must be a possible affair, Bessent and he Lifeng should have to find a formula in a press release which gives the impression that Trump won something, without making it appear that Xi Jinping lost. Essentially, they need another Nothing Burger agreement. Friday, the commercial data of Chinas April was published. He showed that exports, rather than being beaten by the trade war, increased by 8.1% in annual shift. Although this growth was more moderate than the rate in March, where exports had increased by 12.4%, it was massively greater than consensual expectations.

Exports to the United States, which increased to more than 9% in March, fell by more than 21% in April. That said two things. The first is that the prices have already, in a few weeks, led to a very significant drop in the volume of goods sent to the United States. The other is that China quickly redirected these goods to other markets, mainly in Southeast Asia and potentially for the Transith in the United States via countries to lower prices. China would be aware that it should only give Trump the appearance of a victory for him to move on. The poorly designed reciprocal prices will do this because countries will have different rate rates forced the United States to play an endless game of Whack-A-Mole with Chinese exports that already show how dynamic and opportunistic. Whatever the final result of the talks between the United States and China, while prevailing on 10% of the universal basic price of 10% in place and China and others are faced with reciprocal prices even if they are reduced by their original punitive levels, the actual average American rate will be many multiple of the 2.5 percent level (or more) before Trump begins this trade war.