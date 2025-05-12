Donald Trump defends the 747 jet gift from Qatar as a new Air Force One





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald Trump defended a plan for the United States to accept a jumbo of $ 400 million in Qatar free of charge after the Democrats criticized this decision as corruption in sight.

On Sunday, in an article on social networks, the American president said that the Ministry of Defense would receive a Boeing 747-8 from the Gulf State to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One.

A replacement plane carried out by Boeing in the United States has been delayed for several years.

Trump, who is expected to visit Qatar this week, said the plane would be a temporary solution. The reports suggested that on Sunday, the plane would remain in the United States and would be given to the Presidential Library Foundation Trump once the president has become office.

In addition to being a potential violation of the Emoluments clause in the American Constitution, such a gift would probably be the most important of a foreign state or an entity to an American president in recent history.

Trump described the very public and transparent transaction move and accused Democrats of wanting to pay the best dollar for the plane. Everyone can do that!

ABC News initially reported on the proposed gift. Qatar qualified the inaccurate report but confirmed that the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is currently being studied.

Ali Al-Ansari, media attached to the Embassy of the Qatars of Washington, said: the case remains under examination by the respective legal services, and no decision has been made.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments.

The reports of the proposed donation of Qatar caused criticism of some of the most loyal supporters. Influencer Laura Loomer described the gift transaction of $ 400 million in jihadists in costumes and suggested that it would be such a task on the administrator if this is true.

Recommended

Norm Eisen, a former Tsar of Ethics of the White House and a frequent critic of Trump, said that this decision was illegal and unconstitutional.

The 747, made up of Qatari, has just over a decade and one of the most luxurious private planes in the world. According to the New York Times, Trump turned him when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport near his Mar-A-Lago house in February.

Trump heads for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week. The trip has already aroused criticism from activists after Eric Trump concluded trade agreements for the Trump organization before the visit of his fathers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/13367f53-d055-4f86-a3e3-bb13d72e8af8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos