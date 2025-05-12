



ISLAMABAD – The office of the registrar of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) returned a petition requesting the release of the former Prime Minister and founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, in parole, citing several procedural objections. The office opposed that the petition was not deposited by the injured individual and did not appoint Khan as a party. In addition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – The prosecution authority in the event that Khan is serving the penalty – has not been listed as an respondent.

The registrar also noted that the complete addresses of the parties involved were missing and raised concerns concerning the legal status of a third party requesting such compensation on behalf of a convicted person. Following these objections, the office deleted the deposit and ordered that the advocacy was re -asserted with corrections. In this case, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, had moved the IHC for the liberation of Imran Khan in parole for the promotion of national harmony at that time of the Gandapur crisis, the court in his Sardar Latif Khosa and the Service of the Faisal Faisal, by the Punvocat General (Ag) Pundan (AG) of the Pundj the Superintendent of the Punjab prison and parole committee as respondents.

The lawyer said that the petitioner Ali Amin Gandapur Pti is directly interested in the search for the parole of Imran Khan, whose detention in politically motivated affairs undergoes national unity and public interest during a national emergency. He mentioned that the national emergency in Pakistan faces an unrealing assault by the Indian government led by Modi, threatening national security and various drone attacks against different cities in Pakistan, which endangered Imran Khan in prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/12-May-2025/ihc-rejects-petition-seeking-imran-s-release-on-parole The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos