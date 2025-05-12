Gift, free of charge: Donald Trump breaks the silence on the Qatari jet agreement | World News





Donald Trump defended the reported plan to accept a luxury jet of the Royal Qatari family for use as Force One, describing it as a gift, free of charge. In his first public reaction to controversy, the American president went to Truth Social on Sunday, accusing the Democrats of being indignant by a transparent and economic arrangement. Thus, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, of an airplane of 747 to replace the 40 -year -old air democrats, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore the distress of the cross -crossed democrats they insisted, they have a very public price. Everyone can do that! DEMS are world -class losers !!! Mag, Trump wrote.reports surfaced for the first time during the weekend, with ABC News and the New York Times revealing that the Qatari government is in talks with the Pentagon of the transfer of a Boeing 747-8 to be temporarily used as Air Force One. According to reports, the plan is that the jet is given to the Trumps presidential library at the end of his mandate in January 2029, allowing him to access the post-president.

Read also: Qatar says the decision to offer Trump Super Jet not yet final: “It could be a transfer”, while Qatari officials denied that the plane is a personal gift to Trump, describing it instead as a possible transfer of government to government, the agreement has aroused a wave of legal and ethical control. Critics argue that this violates the US constitutions clause, which prevents managers from accepting gifts from foreign states without approval from the congress. Kathleen Clark said the stage expert was scandalous, accusing Trump of using federal power to get rich. The Democrats were vocals in their opposition, Senator Chris Murphy calling the very illegal move and the representative Kelly Morrison qualifying him as corruption in sight. Even Trump Ally Laura Loomer expressed his concern, warning that the acceptance of such a gift from Qatar, a country linked to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, would stain the administration. The White House, however, would have prepared a legal defense, saying that the gift is not unconstitutional because the jet would be accepted by the Pentagon, then transferred to a foundation. The administration maintains that there is no exchange of favors, and therefore no corruption involved. The jet, worth around $ 400 million, is similar to that of Trump in February at Palm Beach International Airport. Although more than a decade, it will be equipped with secure communications and other upgrades before entering the service. (This is a high -level subject on Google)

