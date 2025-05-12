Kurdish PKK dissolves and ends the turkey insurrection at 40

The militant group of workers in Kurdistan (PKK), which has been locked in a bloody conflict with Turkey for more than four decades, has decided to dissolve and end its armed struggle, according to group members and Turkish leaders.

Since the PKK launched its insurrection in 1984 – originally in order to create an independent Kurdish State – the conflict killed more than 40,000 people, has exercised a huge economic burden and fueled social tensions.

The PKK decision could stimulate the political and economic stability of the NATO member and encourage measures to facilitate tensions in neighboring Iraq and also in Syria, where Kurdish forces are allied with American forces.

While Ankara welcomed the decision to dissolve, it does not guarantee peace.

Rather, he opens the way to accept a delicate legal framework to safely disarm the PKK, which is appointed a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

“The 12th PKK congress has decided to dissolve the organizational structure of the PKK … and end the armed struggle,” the Firat news agency said on Monday in the closing declaration of a congress held last week in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

An PKK official confirmed the decision separately and said that all military operations would cease immediately, adding weapons of weapons subordinate to the response and the approach of Ankara to Kurdish rights, and the fate of PKK fighters and leaders.

The Kurds represent 20% of the 86 million people in Turkey.

The PKK has held the congress in response to a February call to dissolve with its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island south of Istanbul since 1999.

He said on Monday that he would manage the process.

“The PKK has completed its historic mission,” the group said in a statement. (Photo ap)

However, it was not clear if Ankara had accepted the continuous role of Ocalan, which suggests that the polls could be unpopular among the Turks.

Nor did we know how the process would affect the Kurde YPG militia in Syria.

YPG leads to an allied force in the United States against the Islamic State there and is considered by Turkey as a PKK affiliate.

YPG previously said that Ocalan call was not applied to it, contradicting Ankara's point of view.

He did not immediately comment on the PKK announcement.

The dissolution will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a chance to strengthen development in the Southeast Kurdish of Turkey, where the insurrection has altered the regional economy for decades.

Turkey would take the necessary measures to ensure smooth progress to a “terror” country after the decision of the PKK, said the director of communications for the presidency, Fahrettin Altun.

The decision gives Recep Tayyip Erdogan an opportunity to stimulate development in southeast Turkey. (Photo ap)

In his declaration, the PKK said that he “had completed his historic mission”, which, over the years, has moved to seek larger Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkey, rather than an independent state.

“The PKK struggle has broken the policy of denial and annihilation of our people and has put the Kurdish question to the point of resolving it by democratic policy,” he said on the Firat website.

The PKK's decision comes in the midst of tumult in Turkish politics: the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the main challenger of Erdogan, was imprisoned in March while waiting for the accusations of corruption in a decision which sparked the greatest protests of the country in a decade.

Over the years, there have been intermittent peace efforts, including a cease-fire between 2013 and 2015 which has finally collapsed.

Putting the insurgency would eliminate a constant flash point in northern Iraq, rich in oil, rich in oil, while facilitating the efforts of the new administration of Syria to assert a greater influence on northern areas of Syria controlled by Kurdish forces.

The Ocalan call was provoked by a surprise proposal in October by Devlet Bahceli, the ultra-nationalist ally of Erdogan.

It had been welcomed by the United States, the European Union and also by Iraq and Iran, which have important Kurdish populations.