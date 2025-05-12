The CNN survey on the popularity of Imran Khans dislying





Complaint: According to a recent CNN survey, the popularity of Imran Khan has climbed 90%.

Fact: CNN did not carry out an investigation indicating an increase in the popularity of the former imprisoned PTI president.

X User, @ itx_wahab123, shared an image (archive) of Imran Khan, apparently Pakistan Tribune, and with the CNN logo in the background, with the legend:

90

[Translation: According to a recent CNN survey, Imran Khan’s popularity has reached 90%. Thank God. Make this tweet viral.]

Imran Khans Political career

The former Pakistani cricket player who became an Imran Khan politician won the general elections in 2018 and was the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, in 2022, Khan was ousted from power after losing a vote without confidence in Parliament. In November 2023, Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence after being sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts. This conviction also disqualified Khan of the political obligation for five years.

Khan, who was already arrested in May 2023 in another corruption case, denied any reprehensible act and said he had acquired the gifts legally. His arrest followed more than 150 legal affairs against him since his oust in April 2022, many of which were linked to allegations of corruption and incentive to violence.

In January 2024, the former Prime Minister was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having disclosed state secrets under the official secret law. A year later, in January 2025, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case involving the Trust al-Qadir, which makes it the longest penalty he has received so far. He was also sentenced to a fine of over 4,000 years, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years and a fine. Khan rejected all the accusations, saying that they are politically motivated.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check first carried out a search for keywords using the terms CNN, survey, Imran Khan, popularity and 90%. However, this did not give any credible results, which raised our suspicions on the complaint. We then checked the official CNNS website, the YouTube channel and social media accounts, but we found no evidence of an investigation to assess the popularity of Imran Khans or that of other Pakistani politicians.

To investigate the complaint more, Soch Fact Check contacted CNN by e-mail to find out the survey. However, in an e-mail response, the press organization confirmed that it had not conducted the survey referenced in the viral posts.

Virality

The complaint has been divided here, here, here, here, here and here on Facebook. Archived here, here, here, here, here and here.

On X, he was shared here, here, here and here. Archived here, here, here and here.

He was shared here on Instagram.

Conclusion: The assertion that a CNN survey revealed that the popularity of Imran Khan had reached 90% is false; CNN confirmed that he had not done such a survey.

Background image in cover photo: The Express Tribune

