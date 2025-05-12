Indonesia claims that local content reforms are focused on the United States, not the response to American prices





Jakarta. The Ministry of Industry examines the local content policy of Indonesia not in response to external pressures or reprisal rates in the United States, but to meet the needs of national industry, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on Sunday. Under President Joko Widodo, the government has established a minimum of 40% of local content for the goods and services purchased by the government. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO later published presidential regulations No. 46/2025, forcing that entrepreneurs obtain local content certification before participating in government supply projects. Since February 2025, the Ministry of Industry has launched a reform initiative aimed at simplifying the calculation of local content, which makes the process easier, faster and less expensive. “The ongoing reforms of the local content policy are not motivated by the prices of President Trump or the global trade environment,” said Agus in a statement. “They are based solely on the needs of the interior industries of Indonesia.” On April 2, the United States imposed a reference rate of 10% on Indonesian products, with an additional import tax to take effect within three months. However, AGUS stressed that political reforms were already underway before these commercial measures. The minister said that reforms were to stimulate investments and job creation and ensure fair trade practices on the internal market. “New policies are finalized and will be subject to a public consultation,” he said. “We hope that these reforms will attract more companies and investment in Indonesia and will increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the national economy.” The US trade representative (USTR) cited local Indonesia regulations as a commercial barrier that caused reciprocal rates. In its recent report, the USTR underlined the suspension of the Indonesian government in 2021 of 79 imports of medical devices of the National Electronic Production Platform (E-Katalog), without prior consultation of stakeholders. This decision was intended to promote local manufacturing, but aroused concerns from the providers of American medical devices concerning disrupted access to public hospitals. “American stakeholders have frequently raised concerns about the end of their products at the idea of ​​e-katalog and asked the Indonesian government to authorize a period of sufficient grace for the transition to local production, ensuring patients to patient and high-quality medical devices,” said USTR report. The USTR also underlined the Defense Act and the 2012 presidential regulations in Indonesia n ° 76/2014, which require defense purchases to prioritize components and interior materials. When foreign suppliers are used, trade balance compensation – such as domestic production, technology transfer or other forms – are necessary. “Although this regulatory framework aims to strengthen the opportunities of the local industry, the framework also poses challenges for foreign defense companies, which must navigate complex obligations to participate in the Indonesian market,” said USTR. Tags: keywords:

