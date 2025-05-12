Politics
PM Modi Nation Discourse highlights: “India's response has shaken Pakistan”
We have seen the strength and restraint of the countries in recent days, said the Prime Minister, welcoming the role of the armed forces, intelligence and scientists. Each Indian salutes our armed forces, our scientists, our secret services, he added.
Referring to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu-et-Cachemire, Modi said that innocent tourists were massacred before their family on April 22, cruelty shown by terrorists shook the country. Describing the incident as an attempt to break national morale, he said, people were brutally slaughtered before their family. Pahalgam was an attempt to break the country's mind.
The Prime Minister described the extremely painful Pahalgam attack on a personal level and stressed that the government had given operational freedom to the armed forces following its consequences. We have given operational freedom to the armed forces to eliminate terrorists. We gave our armed forces a free hand to take terrorism.
He praised the military response, describing the Sindoor operation as a symbolic and emotional moment for the nation. Our brave soldiers showed value during Operation Sindoor and succeeded. Operation Sindoor is not only a name, it symbolizes the emotions of nations.
Relying the details of the reprisals, Prime Minister Modi said that on May 6, Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. The Indian armed forces targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan on May 6, he said. The terrorists would not have imagined that India would take a step so strong.
Prime Minister Modi clarified that India had struck Bahawalpur and Muridke, calling them from world terrorism universities. He said India has targeted the headquarters of global terrorist organizations. The Indias operation assured that Pakistan has been shaken.
He said that rather than acting against terrorist groups, Pakistan tried to attack India. Pakistan has targeted India schools, residential areas and military sites. Pakistan drones and missiles disintegrated in front of the India air defense system. The Indias air defense system has destroyed Pakistan drones. India drones and missiles have acted with precision.
He also said: Pakistan was ready to hit our borders, but India attacked them in their hearts. Pakistan was preparing to wage war on our borders. Pakistan was looking for an escape route. Pakistan could never have imagined the extent of the devastation that India could cause.
According to the Prime Minister, the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistans (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10. Pakistans DGMO called India DGMO on May 10. As Pakistan composed our DGMO, we destroyed their air bases. Pakistan is committed not to making additional terrorist strikes after which India considered their proposal. We will measure the Pakistans closely.
He added that military operations had only been interrupted. We have only been waiting for our military action on the Pakistani terrorist camps and the military camps. All our 3 services, BSF are in a constant statement state. The Sindoor operation is now an India policy. The Sindoor operation is now an India foreign policy towards Pakistan. Operation Sindoor is a new normal policy in India. We have drawn up a new line in the fight against terrorism.
Sending a direct warning to Islamabad, Modi said: if India is attacked, we will deliver an overwhelming response. India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We will not differentiate terrorists and governments that will sponsor them. The presence of military officials of the PAK during the funeral of terrorists symbolizes the sponsorship of state terrorism. We will continue to take decisive measures to protect our citizens.
He also reiterated the position of governments on dialogue with Pakistan. Terror and conversation cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot run together. If we ever speak in Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism.
Prime Minister Modi called for greater autonomy in defense and said the country had demonstrated superiority in the New Age war.
We have always defeated Pakistan on the battlefield; Today, we have shown our domination in the New Age war. The time has come for defense equipment made in India.
He also issued a striking warning to Pakistan. If Pakistan wants to survive, it must dismantle terrorist infrastructure. It is not the age of war but it is not also the age of terrorism. The armed forces of Pakistan and the Pakistani government feed terrorism and one day, that will destroy them itself.
By concluding his speech, he stressed the importance of strength and deterrence. Very important for India to be extremely powerful. Just as important for India to show its power.
|
