Trump says that the total reset of American-Chinese links as a 90-day break from the agreed trade war | Price





Donald Trump praised total reset in relations between China and the United States after countries agreed from a 90-day break to deepening the trade war that threatened to upset the global economy, the prices being reduced by 115 percentage points.

They agreed to open China, the American president said at a press conference at the White House on Monday morning, after spending months intensifying tensions with Beijing by withdrawing prices on the country's exports.

After interviews in Geneva, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that the two parties had shown great respect in the negotiations. The consensus of the two delegations this weekend did not want a decoupling, he said.

Wall Street increased sharply after the announcement, the S&P Benchmark jumping 2.7% and the industrial average of Dow Jones climbing 2.4% at the start of negotiations in New York.

The S&P 500, which endured a hot sale while Trump has increased its prices on China and a large part of the world, has now reversed all its losses since its announcement of the Liberation Day in April. Much of what he revealed that day has since been put aside.

The talks in Geneva were very friendly, said Trump. Did not try to hurt China.

The American president, who said for months that prices could collect thousands of dollars for the American federal government, seemed to change on Monday. The most important thing for me is opening, he said about China. I think it would be fantastic for our activities if we could enter and compete.

During an event has largely focused on his administration efforts to reduce the prices of medicines, Trump said that he could now focus on the European Union, which he said was more nasty than China.

We have all the cards, said the president, using similar rhetoric to describe relations with the EU he used on China just a few weeks ago. They treated us very unfairly.

The lowering of 90 -day prices applies to the rights announced by Trump on April 2, which finally increased to 125% on most Chinese imports, Beijing responding with equivalent measures.

China has also imposed non -tariff measures, such as the restriction of export of critical minerals which are essential for the American manufacturing of high -tech products.

The US trade representative Jamieson Greer said that the reprisals of Chinas had been disproportionate and were equivalent to an effective embargo on trade between the two largest economies in the world.

With the deduction of 115 percentage points, Chinese rights on American goods will be reduced to 10%, while the US tax on Chinese products will be reduced to 30%. Indeed, American prices include a 20% rate imposed by Trump before the last trade war, which, according to the president, was linked to the role of Chinas in the fentanyl USS crisis.

The price linked to fentanyl will always apply, and Trump stressed that the American sectoral prices on cars, steel and aluminum will not be affected.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce of Chinas said: this decision meets the expectations of producers and consumers in the two countries, as well as the interests of the two nations and the common interest of the world.

We hope that the American team, on the basis of this meeting, will continue to advance in the same direction with China, will completely correct the erroneous practice of unilateral tariff hikes and continuously strengthens mutually beneficial cooperation.

Chinas Yuan jumped at a six -month top on the signal that the trade war would be interrupted. Up to 16 million jobs were in danger in China, according to certain estimates, while the United States had to face increasing inflation and empty shelves thanks to dizzying prices on the largest supplier of American products.

Bessent said he was impressed by the Chinese level of engagement on the fentanyl problem during talks in Switzerland. For the first time, the Chinese part understood the extent of what is happening in the United States, said Bessent.

A joint declaration published by the United States and China on Monday said that the two parties would continue to advance related work in a spirit of mutual openness, continuous communication, cooperation and mutual respect.

William Xin, president of the Hedge Fund Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment Management, told Reuters: the result far exceeds market expectations. Previously, hope was just that the two parties can sit to speak, and the market had been very fragile. Now there is more certainty. Chinese actions and the yuan will be up for a while.

Hu Xijin, the former editor -in -chief of the Chinese nationalist tabloid The Global Times, said on social networks that the agreement was a great victory for China to maintain the principles of equality and mutual respect. Hu noted on Weibo that the USS 10% Tariff's recently agreed kingdom agreement on British imports, while the United Kingdom has not implemented reciprocal measures.

Wang Wen, the chief of the Chonggyang Institute for the financial studies of the Renmin de Beijing University, said: this is an unexpected achievement in the tariff negotiations of Sino-Us.

However, Wang has also urged caution, because he said that the agreement does not represent the resolution of structural contradictions between China and the United States, and this does not mean that there will be no friction and serious differences between China and the United States in the future.

Stock market

The stock markets across Europe increased the day after the announcement of American China. The Germanys Dax index jumped by almost 1%, because Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Trucks and BMW were among the largest elevators. The Frances CAC 40 index increased 1.3%. The actions of the Danish shipping group Maersk increased by 12%.

Brent crude has increased by almost 3% to $ 65.75 per barrel, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a currency basket, jumped 1.2%.

After the announcement of the US Chinese agreement, analysts from the Dutch bank raised their Chinal growth forecasts this year. ING predicted a leap in exports from China to the United States, returning to the forecast of 4.7% of the Chinese economy this year.

Additional research by Lillian Yang

