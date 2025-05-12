A restrictive immigration approach by the government of labor is based on conservative declines

The government provides for a range of measures designed to restrict immigration to the United Kingdom, which will probably reduce clear migration – but without more details, the impact is not clear.

Among the measures of the white paper are the changes in the types and the number of work visas issued to foreign workers, in particular the completely removal of social care visas.

Announcing political proposals, said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer He would obtain clear migration “at the end of this Parliament”But would not be fired from a specific number or annual targets.

Net migration – The difference between the number of people arriving (immigration) and the departure (emigration) – was already on the right track to fall from unusually high levels from Brexit, when the rules for EU migrants were relaxed, according to the observatory Research Institute of the University of Oxford.

He indicates that the announcement on Monday is more a continuation of the declines which began with the previous conservative government, which combined with new measures revealed could finally leave the system more similar to the pre-Brexit rules for citizens not of the EU.

Georgina Sturge, consultant on the data from the Migration Observatory, said: “These measures seem likely to further reduce net migration if they operate as expected, although many will depend precisely on how the measures are implemented.”

The number of work visas, including social care, had already decreased considerably before the announcement on Monday. This is largely due to changes in rules under the previous government preventing certain workers bringing family members to the United Kingdom.

There were approximately 370,000 working visas issued in 2024, a drop of 40% compared to 2023, when approximately 614,000 were issued – the largest number ever recorded.

When these last statistics were published, the government of Sir Keir Starmer was eager to attribute the merit of having supervised a drop in immigration. But, in reality, the majority of the decline was motivated by changes earlier in the year under the Rishi Sunak government, which themselves was an attempt to undo major immigration increases during the management of Boris Johnson.

Restrict staff during the shortage is worried about the care sector

Of the 278,000 visas issued to the prosecution of the main applicant in 2023, almost three -quarters of them were in the category of health and care workers.

While rules of rules come into force at the beginning of 2024, limiting people with health and care, the number of main candidates as well as the number of dependents have decreased by more than half, while visas for other workers have remained quite stable.

However, there may be advantages to the announcement to close the route entirely, which has been prey to problems such as the exploitation of workers.

“In terms of figures, a large part of this decrease has already occurred. But what is really important to consider here is that there have been important problems with the care route beyond the figures,” Sky News Mihnea Cuibis, researcher of the migration observatory, told Sky News.

“We have had many migrant operating reports and saw the home office fight to manage this path. So an advantage for the home office is that it will close a road that has been problematic.”

This can also be positive for care agents who have already emigrated to the United Kingdom, but found that the work they came for was nonexistent or not as announced, he added. The care sector can continue to hire this workers' basin until 2027.

Recruitment problems in the care sector have persisted despite major levels of international recruitment. The latest corporal skills in industry skills for care on the workforce of care in England has shown that recruitment has improved in recent years – although this data is on a gap, this does not show the impact of the tightening of recent rules from 2024.

Despite an increased number of “filled positions”, the number of vacant posts remains higher than in 2020, because the demand for caregivers continued to increase.

“For the care sector, of course, there are continuous problems concerning recruitment, mainly due to problems of remuneration and conditions. And these restrictions introduced will not affect this,” said Cuisis.

The government has also alluded to exemptions for other sectors, especially in construction, where international recruitment could contribute to growth objectives.

Sloved shortages of significant jobs will have to be overcome if the government has to achieve its house construction objectives, with around 240,000 necessary recruits in the sector by 2027, including 20,000 mason, 20,000 employees on the ground and 2,400 electricians, according to a recent report by the federation of house manufacturers.

In 2024, only 11,000 visa for construction workers were issued, barely near the number necessary to fill the gaps in the workforce. But again, this is an area where the government says it wants to see an increase in local skills and training.

Mr. Cuisis has added that many questions about the operation of the new system will remain unanswered and that the “devil will be in detail”.

