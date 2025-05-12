



A video of Sudan is viral with a false assertion that she shows damage to Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, after Indian military strikes as part of Operation Sindoor.

On May 10, 2025, India and Pakistan agreed with a ceasefire, later resuming military strikes with the two countries that accumulated each other to violate the agreement to stop all military action.

In a recent press conference, the Indian army has confirmed the targeting of Pakistans Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi as part of the current operation Sindoor.

The video is shared on X with legend: Pakistans Noor Khan Airbase. Depending on the shared video, the damage is enormous. In the images, several destroyed planes can be seen on the tarmac.

Click here to see.

Make the facts

Boom noted that viral video is from Sudan at Khartoum International Airport and not from the Nur Khan air base in Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

We carried out an inverted image search on video key images and found that the video dates back at least in March 2025, prior to the current operation Sindoor and to the Indian strike on Nur Khan Airbase this month.

We found a longer video, about 4.49 minutes published on YouTube on April 2, 2025 with the legend, “status of Khartoum airport after being vandalized by RSF fighters”.

In the longer version of the video, we found several clues confirming that the video shows Khartoum international airport in Sudan.

We found the name Tarco written on a structure of the airport and traced it in a Sudanese airline with the same name. We also noticed that the “Sudan” writes on one of the tail wings of a stationary plane seen in the video.

We found the first article with the video, on an Instagram post on March 31, 2025.

In addition, we found several reports of March 26, 2025 on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) expelling the paramilitary forces for rapid support (RSF) of most Khartoum, including the airport and the presidential palace. The reports indicate that the battle between the SAF and the RSF began on April 15, 2023 with visuals again showing the control of the SAF at the airport.

In addition, Boom contacted Benjamin Strick, an open source expert expert, who geo-logged viral video at Khartoum International Airport. His analysis shows a destroyed plane which was intact in satellite imaging of November 30, 2024.

In February 2025, the same plane seems damaged, indicating that the viral video was probably filmed a little after November 30, 2024. A visual comparison can be seen below:

Boom could not independently verify the incident in the viral video, however, we were able to confirm that the location is Khartoum international airport, and not the Pakistan Air Khan air base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boomlive.in/fact-check/fake-news-viral-video-india-pakistan-attack-visuals-nur-khan-airbase-operation-sindoor-28536 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos