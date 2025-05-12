Police were invited to arrest the downloader of the ITB student in the same Prabowo-Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The national police were invited to arrest the student case in ITB with the initials SSS who was a suspect to download the meme of President Prabowo suffered by kissing with former president Joko Widodo. The request was transmitted by the coalition of civil society to criminal law experts.

Currently, the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency is suspected of the detention of the SSS. However, according to the President of the Indonesian Legal Aid (YLBHI) Muhammad Isnur, the national police should end the investigation into the case.

“We urged the police to stop. Doing SP3 immediately instead of suspending detention,” said Isnur when he was contacted on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to ISNUR, SSS's detention is a form of criminalization of people who submit criticisms responsible for rubber articles on technology and electronic information technology (ITE law).

Isnur said that the meme that described the kiss of Prabowo-Jookowi did not meet the elements of decency established, namely sexual relations, nudity, to show the genitals. “In the context of criticism, the image of kisses between heads of state is very made by many activists in various worlds,” he said.

In addition, he also considered that the police could not necessarily impose a defamation article to take criticism made with artificial intelligence. Because, said Isnur, the Constitutional Court considerably limits the use of the article so that the Government or the Company does not arbitrarily engage in criminalization.

Another reason for the desire to put an end to the case is that the police is considered not to use a regulated approach in a joint decree of the ite law approved by the national police, the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Communication and Digital.

“There is no convocation, there is no clarification, direct arrest and detention. Obviously, we see here excessive measures, arbitrary actions of the criminal surveys,” said Isnur. In fact, according to Isnur, the use of the ite law as a criminal basis is the last alternative.

In addition to YLBHI, president of Amnesty International Indonesia Usman Hamid also demanded that the police are investigating the SSS. Usman Hamid assessed that students' suspension was still wrong.

“The suspension clearly contains a message and the impression that the actions of the ITB student are legally erroneous, but because it triggers the controversy, the legal process was suspended,” said Usman during the contact on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Usman believes that criticism through the meme is not a criminal offense. So that the arrest of students from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) is not based on the law either.

According to Usman, the action which must be taken by the police is to release SSS students without any condition. Even the press release, USMAN said, must be made on the basis of any criminal act found in SSS digital activities used as proof of detention.

The Academy also considered the police to end the SSS investigation. Lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Mulawarman Herdiasyah Hamzah, believes that the suspension of SSS's detention is not fair. “He must be unconditionally released. The procedure can happen via SP3,” he said when he was contacted on Monday.

He thinks that the detention of SSS students who have been accused of the ITE law decency article had no adequate reason. Herdiasyah also encouraged the laws of the law to see the same Prabowo-Jookowi kissing him as an art form.

Given that SSS is a student of the Faculty of Arts and Design of ITB (FSRD), Herdiasyah urged the police to investigate the intensity of the SSS instead of imposing articles of decency which were considered violent the ITE law.

“Jokowi and Prabowo kisses in the context of art are the result of freedom of respect and intention to give a message to the public that there is excessive and unnatural intimacy,” he said by giving an analysis.

Police for the criminal investigation arrested SSS students to his boarding school in Jatinangor, Soumedang, West Java, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The police then arrested him since May 7, 2025 by assuming the article of decency of the Information and Transactions Act (ITE LAW). The police imposed article 45 paragraph (1) in collaboration with article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1).

Bareskrim then suspended detention on May 11, 2025 on the basis of requests from SSS, parents, lawyer and ITB. The president of the DPR commission III, Habiburokhman, also volunteered to be the guarantor so that the SSS is no longer detained.

The head of the Public Information Office of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police Brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, said that the suspect was sorry and had good faith not to repeat similar actions. "The suspect and the family also apologized to Mr. Prabowo and Jokowi," Trunoyudo told Bameskrim Building, Jakarta on Sunday evening.

