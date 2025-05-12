President Trump announces most of the nation policy for pharmaceutical prices





On Sunday, President Trump posted on Truth Social that he planned to implement a policy that is most favored for pharmaceutical prices for medicines.

On the social media site, President Trump wrote, for many years, the world wondered why prescription drugs and pharmaceutical products in the United States of America were much higher than in any other nation, sometimes being ten more expensive as the same drug, made in the same laboratory or the factory, by the same company?

(Please note that the post of presidents was published to delete the capitalized words. The rest of the text remains as originally written.)

He continued, it was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or legitimate response. Pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, be carried by the suckers of America, alone. The contributions of the campaign can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the republican party.

A clause of the most favored nation indicates that a certain part receives an equal or better treatment than any other party.

Trump continued, declaring that he was planning to sign a decree on Monday morning (May 12) at 9 a.m. which reduces pharmaceutical prices for medicines. Depending on his position, the prescription will have an impact on the prices of medicines from 30 to 80%.

We do not know how Trump plans to extend the impact of the decree. The government is expected to negotiate maladie prices, but Trumps Post's wording does not specify. In addition, Trump also declares that drug prices can increase in other parts of the world to make them just with American prices.

Technically, pharmaceutical companies could simply increase prices in other countries in order to honor a most favored nation clause with the United States. However, this would go against Trumps Pledge to reduce the cost of Americans.

We do not know if it is a decision that the president can make respect by decree. However, the House and the Republican controlled Senate has generally argued that the president wins over efforts.

The presidents Truth Social Post concludes, I will institute a policy of the most favored by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation which pays the lowest price in the world. Our country will finally be treated fairly and the costs of citizens' health care will be reduced by the figures never thought before. In addition, in addition to everything else, the United States will save billions of dollars.

President Trump also said that he was planning to institute prices on pharmaceutical products in mid-May. 2 He did not know how the latter announced an impact on prices. The prices would probably have an impact on the prices of pharmaceutical products. However, if pharmaceutical companies are forced to reduce prices in the United States, he does not know how they could maintain low prices for prices.

