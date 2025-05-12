Politics
“Pak begged the world to find means of peace”: the best quotes from PM Modi
Stressing that India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail”, Prime Minister Narendra Moda Modern Monday, in his first speech to the nation after the ceasefire in India-Pak, said that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan has only been maintained and that the future will depend on their behavior.
The Prime Minister said that India was closely monitoring Pakistan and its actions.
He also said that terror and conversation could not take place together; Terror and trade cannot go together; And water and blood cannot flow together either. Click here for live updates of the ceasefire from Pakistan India
The PM Modi also stressed that it is not an ear of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either.
Here are the main quotes from the Prime Minister's address:
* The country's potential and resilience have been observed. First of all, I want to greet the forces, paramilitaries and intelligence agencies. I salute the soldiers in the name of each Indian
* We gave a free hand to our strengths
* The Sindoor operation is not only a name, it is a reflection of the feelings of our people. Ye nyay ki akhand practiigya hai (It is an uninterrupted promise of justice)
* On April 22, civilians were brutally killed. They asked them questions about their religion and killed them in front of the children. Personally, it affected me a lot. After this attack, the whole nation wanted a strong action against terrorism
* The forces launched precision strikes on the terrorists inside Pak
* We have inflicted unimaginable damage to Pakistan in 3 days
* No one imagined the scale of our action
* Our missiles and drones have shaken the terrorists
* Bahawalpur and Muridke were terrorist universities
* We have destroyed terrorist universities
* More than 100 terrorists killed during attacks
* Pakistan ki tyaari sema by war ki thi, bharat ne pak ke sene pe var kar diya (Pakistan had prepared for war on the border, India attacked Pakistan on his chest)
* Indian missiles struck with precision, destroyed the Pak air base
* Pakistan began to look for a way out. He begged the world to find means of peace
* We have only postponed our military action, our action will depend on the next stage of Pakistan
* The world has seen the ugly face of Pakistan
* The Pakistani army officers attended the funeral of the terrorists
* In the 21st century war, the world looks at how weapons made in India occurred. It is important for us to unite against terrorism
* Terror and conversation cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together
* Terror will one day swallow Pakistan
* Pakistan will have to eliminate terror for itself
* If we ever talk to Pak, it will be on terror and cashmere occupied by Pakistan only
* The road to peace also requires power
* Use of significant power if necessary
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-addresses-the-nation-for-first-time-since-operation-sindoor-8396295
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Release student arrested by federal immigration agents
- Met Office warns the storm storms in the UK Yellow weather warning
- Imran asks Junaid to leave the PAC office, to focus on the party
- Trump wants Saudi Arabia to invest $ 1 Billion in the United States
- Trkiye ready to support Russia-Ukraine for peace discussions at each stage: President Erdogan
- Before the medico -legal test, first check Joko Widodo – Eramuslim
- Trade transactions with us can spell the end of the UKS BIOETHANOL industry. Bio fuel
- Recruitment: Michigan Football certainly at the top for four -star CB
- WHO results Report 2024 shows progress in healthcare in regions that prevail critical challenges
- How common is earthquakes in Kentucky?
- The price price with China demonstrates the limits of the attack of the prevail
- Trump's plan to accept the free Qatar jet raises questions