“Pak begged the world to find means of peace”: the best quotes from PM Modi

Stressing that India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail”, Prime Minister Narendra Moda Modern Monday, in his first speech to the nation after the ceasefire in India-Pak, said that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan has only been maintained and that the future will depend on their behavior.

The Prime Minister said that India was closely monitoring Pakistan and its actions.

He also said that terror and conversation could not take place together; Terror and trade cannot go together; And water and blood cannot flow together either.

The PM Modi also stressed that it is not an ear of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either.

Here are the main quotes from the Prime Minister's address:

* The country's potential and resilience have been observed. First of all, I want to greet the forces, paramilitaries and intelligence agencies. I salute the soldiers in the name of each Indian

* We gave a free hand to our strengths

* The Sindoor operation is not only a name, it is a reflection of the feelings of our people. Ye nyay ki akhand practiigya hai (It is an uninterrupted promise of justice)

* On April 22, civilians were brutally killed. They asked them questions about their religion and killed them in front of the children. Personally, it affected me a lot. After this attack, the whole nation wanted a strong action against terrorism

* The forces launched precision strikes on the terrorists inside Pak

* We have inflicted unimaginable damage to Pakistan in 3 days

* No one imagined the scale of our action

* Our missiles and drones have shaken the terrorists

* Bahawalpur and Muridke were terrorist universities

* We have destroyed terrorist universities

* More than 100 terrorists killed during attacks

* Pakistan ki tyaari sema by war ki thi, bharat ne pak ke sene pe var kar diya (Pakistan had prepared for war on the border, India attacked Pakistan on his chest)

* Indian missiles struck with precision, destroyed the Pak air base

* Pakistan began to look for a way out. He begged the world to find means of peace

* We have only postponed our military action, our action will depend on the next stage of Pakistan

* The world has seen the ugly face of Pakistan

* The Pakistani army officers attended the funeral of the terrorists

* In the 21st century war, the world looks at how weapons made in India occurred. It is important for us to unite against terrorism

* Terror and conversation cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together

* Terror will one day swallow Pakistan

* Pakistan will have to eliminate terror for itself

* If we ever talk to Pak, it will be on terror and cashmere occupied by Pakistan only

* The road to peace also requires power

