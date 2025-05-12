Trump visits Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Water: What to know | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will undertake a three-day visit to the Gulf for his first state visit since the office report in January.

The trip begins in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He marks him on the second visit abroad as president after having attended the funeral of Pope Franciss in Rome in April.

Here is what you need to know about the trip and what's going on on the agenda:

When and where does Trump visit?

Trump will fly from the United States on Monday and start his trip to the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday.

He should attend a Gulf summit in the city on Wednesday, visit Qatar later during the day and conclude his water visit on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia was also the first country visited by Trump in its first mandate, breaking the tradition of American presidents starting with the United Kingdom, Canada or Mexico.

(Al Jazeera) What is on Trumpsagenda?

Its objectives are to obtain major economic agreements and to make diplomatic progress on issues that have an impact on the region, including a cease-fire in Gaza and the deadlines of normalization talks for Saudi Israelis.

The emphasis on economic agreements arises while the United States has recorded a drop in economic production in the first quarter, its first in three years.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would also decide during his trip how the United States refers to the Persian Gulf.

The American media indicated that he could decide to designate the body of water like the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia.

Saudi Arabia: standardization, commercial and weapons offers

The Middle East Trumps envoy Steve Witkoff said that the president wanted to extend the Abraham agreements, under which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recognized Israel during Trumps' first term, to include Saudi Arabia.

Talks would have been underway on Saudi Arabia joining the agreements, but after Israel began his war in Gaza in October 2023, the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) interrupted these discussions.

Saudi officials said they would not go ahead unless there are real progress towards a two-state solution for Palestine, which would lead to speculation that Trump could propose a framework supported by the United States to end the war and relaunch standardization efforts during this visit.

In a passage from previous United States policy, the Trump administration hated discussions on a Saudi nuclear agreement and normalization with Israel, which US administration Joe Bidens had considered a condition for nuclear cooperation.

Riyadh wants us to help us to build a civilian nuclear program, which Israel has raised concerns and wanted it to normalization.

Trumps' main objective will be the economic partnerships because he meets the MBS and will attend a Saudi investment forum. He wants to obtain a Saudi investment of $ 1 billion in the American industries, increasing on a commitment of $ 600 billion made by the Crown Prince earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia should also announce more than $ 100 billion in American weapons purchases, including missiles, radar systems and transport aircraft.

Other key problems include the revival of an American-Saudi defense pact on a scale.

Trump meets MBS during his first mandate as American president [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

United Arab Emirates: investment in the United States and cooperation on technological objectives

In the water, Trump must meet President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss investment opportunities in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing.

In March, the water announced an investment plan of $ 1.4 billion for these sectors in the United States during the next decade.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to raise export restrictions from the Biden era on cutting -edge technologies while the United Arab Emirates are looking for American microchips and artificial intelligence technology to support its objective of becoming an AI world leader by 2031.

Qatar: military cooperation, regional security and Syria

In Qatar, where the largest American military base in the Middle East is located, Trumps Agenda includes meetings with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss military cooperation and regional security.

Doha, who has close ties to the new president Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, can also request Trumps' support to mitigate sanctions against Syria.

As a key partner of regional mediation, Qatar should also discuss Gaza's ceasefire efforts with Trump.

Trump meets Emir Qatars at the White House in 2019 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Why is Israel not on the route?

Trumps the decision to jump Israel during this tour intervenes in the middle of increased tensions in Gaza, where the Israel military intensified its operations after having broken a cease-fire on March 18.

Nothing good can get out of a visit to Israel at the moment, said an American official on the Axios News website.

Since shattered the ceasefire, Israel has continued numerous air strikes on Gaza while expressing concerns about what it considers a drop in American support.

Recent American and Israeli media reports also suggest growing tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the Trump administration reports that he can act independently about the Middle East policy without delay the Israeli chief.

Israeli political commentator Or Goldberg told Al Jazeera: for the moment, Israel disagrees with [Trumps] Global objective, promising continuous shots.

I think the mistrust between Trump and Netanyahu has been quite extensive for some time.

How do countries react to this visit?

In visiting Trumps' visit, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have promised significant investments in the United States, reporting an interest in deepening economic ties.

However, Trumps Trip also follows resistance in the region about its proposal for the United States to redevelop Gaza and move its residents to other Arab countries.

During a meeting of Arab leaders in Riyadh in February, officials from countries like Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait rejected Trump's plan, stressing the need for Palestinian self -determination and regional stability.

