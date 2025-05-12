ITB student case making the same prabowo-jookowi, this is the response of the Ministry of Education





Dictionary Brian Yulianto. Photo: Kendiktisaintek public relations

JAKARTA: Ministry of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology (Kemendiktiktistek) Open votes linked to the arrest of students from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) of the members of the President Prabowo SUBIANTO and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Kemendiktisaintek expressed his concern. The Minister of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology, Brian Yuliarto encouraged the resolution of this case to prioritize the approach of development and education. The Ministry of Time and ethical clarification and ethical advice in the academic environment become a more appropriate space to instill awareness, responsibility and maturity in expression. “”Higher education It must be a safe and significant space of growth, not only for the mastery of science, but also to form integrity, social sensitivity and ethical and responsible digital literacy “, said,” the Minister of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology, Brian Yuliarto in a written declaration, quoted on Monday, May 12, 2025. The Tektek Ministry of Temps also claimed to have coordinated with the ITB management to ensure that the students concerned received legal, psychological, promoting and decent academic support. So collective reflection Brian invites all academicians to make this event a collective reflection on the importance of wisdom in social media. Skeligus encourages the role of the campus in the promotion of the character of nationalism and the maturity of thought. “Higher education must remain a forum for the development of character, the growth of the national spirit and the maturity of the state of the state of the state,” said Brian. Kedendiktisaintek will continue to carefully monitor the development of this case and collaborate with the law enforcement officials, campus leaders and family student To ensure fair, human and educational treatment. “The ministry is also determined to maintain and guarantee the rights of students in accordance with the principles of justice and fundamental values ​​of the academic world,” he said. Previously, the student of the Faculty of Art and Design of ITB (FSRD) with the initials SSS was appointed suspect after having taken a photo of President Prabowo suffered to embrace with the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). SSS student was accused of the electronic information and transactions law (ITE). ITB student was arrested. But the last one, the police suspended the detention of the ITB student. Commission III of the DPR III Habiburokhman has progressed to be the guarantor of the suspension of detention.

