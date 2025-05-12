Operation Sindoor has created a “new normal”: the strong warning of PM Modi in Pakistan | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday sent a strong and clear warning to Pakistan on Monday when he declared “Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism”.In his first speech to the nation after the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi announced a decisive change in the strategic approach of India against terrorism.“Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terrorism by establishing a new standard and a new standard in measures to combat terrorism,” said Prime Minister Modi.The Prime Minister described the three key pillars of the country's new security doctrine.1 and 1 Decisive reprisals: When a terrorist attack on India meets with a strong and resolved response. India will retaliate according to its own conditions, targeting the terrorist poles to their roots. 2 No tolerance for nuclear blackmail: India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist refuge operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes. 3 and 3 No distinction between terrorist sponsors and terrorists: India will no longer see terrorist leaders and governments sheltering them as separate entities.“Pakistan found itself to beg peace”The Prime Minister praised the Indian Armed Forces for demonstrating the terrorist infrastructure of Pakistan and said that Islamabad had been in shock from the decisive measures taken by the Indian armed forces under “Sindoor operation”.“Pakistan was forced to seek an escape, and he found himself begging for peace after having undergone heavy loss of reprisals for the terrorist attack on April 22,” said Prime Minister.“With its soldiers amazed by precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), the neighboring nation had no choice but to reach out to India, seeking to defuse the situation, said Prime Minister Modi. PM Narendra Modi Speech Live | PM Modi Thunders in the first address to the nation after the Sindoor operation | Indian-Pakistan conflict

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/operation-sindoor-created-a-new-normal-pm-modis-strong-warning-to-pakistan/articleshow/121116161.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos