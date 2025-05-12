Trump says that the planned gift of a luxury plane in Qatar is a very transparent affair | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said he was ready to accept a luxury plane offered to the American president as a gift from the royal family of Qatars, almost immediately triggering accusations of corruption and corruption as well as proportional criticism.

On Sunday, a declaration of Qatar acknowledged that he had discussions with the United States on the possible transfer of an airplane to be used temporarily by Trump as his presidential plane, usurping Air Force One. The declaration of the Emirates denied a final decision on the transfer had been made or it was a gift.

Late Sunday, but Trump, himself, seemed to confirm the plan in an article on his social platform Truth.

Thus, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, of a 747 plane to replace the Air Force One, 40 years old, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, then disturbs the twisted democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane, he wrote.

Earlier Sunday, quoting several sources familiar with the issue, ABC reported that the Trump administration was itself accepting a luxury Boeing 747-8, a Jet Jumbo of the Royals Qataris which was estimated at around $ 400 million and which was described as a flying palace. Trump would then use the 13 -year -old plane as the new Air Force One until a short time before the conclusion of his second oval stay, how it would be transferred to his presidential library foundation no later than January 1, 2029.

The luxury gift of Qatar is expected to be announced next week during the three-day Trumps visit to the Middle East which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, ABC reported. However, a spokesperson for Qatari said it was inaccurate to say that the jet would be offered during the next visit to President Trump.

Trump visited the opulent plane in February when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport, ABC added.

Assuming that Trump accepts the plane as expected, the Jumbo Jet would first be transferred to the US Air Force so that the military branch can configure the plane to meet the specifications required for presidential travel, ABCS sources on the network said. The network added that all costs affiliated to its transfer would be paid by the US Air Force, which receives a large part of the income generated by federal taxpayers.

According to ABCS sources, Trumps prosecutor general, Pam Bondi, and his best lawyer for the White House, David Warrington, have preventatively concluded that he is legally allowed Trump to accept the luxury gift, then transfer him to his presidential library.

The two would have arrived at this conclusion after the lawyers of the Board of the White House councils as well as the Ministry of Justice declared that the gifted plane was not conditioned on any official act and was therefore not corruption.

These lawyers have written an analysis of the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who reiterated that nothing in the plane violated federal laws prohibiting American officials from accepting gifts from foreign states or their royal family. In fact, ABCS sources said that the Bondis reading of the situation was that the plane was given to the US Air Force, then won over the presidential library rather than its boss himself.

Nevertheless, reports on the very unusual if not unprecedented gift that the subordinates prevail over their blessing to receive a wave of criticism of the president.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer quickly made fun of America's political slogan.

Nothing says America First Like Air Force One, brought by Qatar, the chief of the New York American Senate said in a statement. It is not only corruption its high -end foreign influence with an additional leg space.

On X, Jamie Raskin, a member of the Maryland Democrat Congress, said: Trump has to request the consent of the congress to take these $ 300 million in Qatar. The constitution is perfectly clear: no present of any kind of a foreign state without authorization from the congress. A gift you use for four years, then dropping off in your library is always a gift (and a grade).

The democratic sounder Matt McDermott echoed similar feelings, saying: literally speechless

A foreign regime offering a jet to a former president. His corruption in broad daylight.

McDermott pointed out that the Trump organization led by Presidents Children a few days earlier had announced a new golf course of $ 5.5 billion in Qatar.

Today: Qatar gifts prevail over a luxury jet. Surely just a coincidence, said McDermott.

Meanwhile, Juliette Kayyem, professor of international security at Harvard University, said: surveillance and security aspects are also as disturbing as the rank.

The CNN security analyst has added: Qatar will surely offer an airplane that will also meet their needs.

Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst, went to X and said: Air Force One is an Air Force plane (notes). A military plane. It is not intended to be a palace because the United States has no king.

Likewise, the journalist of the New York Times, Maggie Haberman, a prolific scoopster of Trump, wrote that the plane in question was probably the most expensive gift of a foreign government in American history and will probably raise questions from legal experts.

She added: If Trump continued to use it outside of his duties, it would give him access to a much more modern plane than Trump Force One, who is a private Boeing 757 built in 1991 which belongs to the organization led by his sons.

