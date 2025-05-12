



Privileged and yet formed by the fact, while the Cultural Revolution of Mao: this is how the state of China is the president Xi Jinping. A childhood and young people with consequences for the world.12.05.2025 | 52:18 min The image of Mao Zedong, the former Groen Helmsman of China, was already worse in modern China only under today's prayer for life, XI Jinping. Before taking office, Mao's photo was seen in history in a more differentiated way. Everything was not well under him, many dared to say that despite the control of the opinion of the state. Because Mao's political errors – and his crimes – had demanded countless lives. The “big leap forward”, with which China was to be converted from 1958, Dilettantisch at the night of agriculture in the industrial state, was a horrible error with up to 40 million families. China under XI, on the other hand, succeeded in a huge leap forward in the era of unpleasant digitization and intelligence. Economically, the country is more successful than ever. Chinese high technology dominates the world. Whether it is AI, robotics or electromobile in uncontrollable future technologies, the People's Republic is ultimately or in advance.16.04.2025 | 17:59 min Cultural revolution: XI and her father were also victims of her The cultural revolution, which Mao called in 1966, which, according to different sockets, cost several million people, was Maos Grtes. In many families, there were at least one who was wrongly denounced, tortured or even murdered by fanatized red guards or state militias. Today's Prsident Xi family in China is not exceptional either. His own father Xi Zhongxun fell as an assistant ministerial China in 1961 due to a Lappalia near Mao. He spent several years during pregnancy. China is supposed to become the world power, it is Xi Jinping's plan. ZDF correspondent Miriam Steimer Erklt of documents, exercise and a persecuted journalist.04.10.2023 | 14:02 min And XI himself, then graduated from an elite school of the party, was sent to the country as 17 million other young Chinese for rehabilitation. But today, the romances of communist propaganda this time like the young years of Mao. Being sent to the country was a very shown experience. It was a kind of litter. Xi Jinping, President of the Chinese State since 2013 Cultural revolution in China With the “proletarian cultural revolution of Groen” in 1966, the Green Mao Zedong state called on the popular masses to reject “revisionist” tendencies within the Communist Party. At the same time, young people were bought against “academic reaction authorities”. This gave Mao the opportunity to free himself from internal political criticism of the party. After its inauguration in 2013, Xi Jinping prohibited critical research on MAO. Those: BPB Practical techniques like Mao once – only more modern Just as Xi himself reveals his old sacrificial status to the positive today, the image of Maos also turns through it. Because in Xi, many recognize today the borders of the People's Republic of China – a strong future for the future of a swollen country thanks to the continuous revolution of the 21st century. The image of Mao Zedong is experiencing a change under the president XI Jinping. The two states are compared more and more frequently, the country reaching progress under XI. Source: DPA XI is inspired by the Everwit revolution. In China today, the idea of ​​thought in China. Brought Mao to a company to create “new people”, once a party and a company with completely mutual spying online, XI also obtains deviant opinions with everything that is available for the dictator today. Xi Jinping is expanding its demand for power in the sea of ​​Sdchinese and Towards Taiwan. Almost daily, there is a collaboration between the Filipino and China fishermen. 29.08.2024 | 43:33 min Weltmarktfhrer in espionage and exercise Its billions of dollars HLT XI through a short leash driven at the top. With it, China is the global technological market in espionage and compensation for its own development. They can see everything. It's like a goldfish in the glass with a lid. Cai Xia, former professor at the Central Party School, dissident since 2020 600 million more cameras, looking at facial recognition in a network with all the other data in very digitized Chinese daily life, a social loan system if called. There is practically no escape, rewarded behavior and unknown punished. And the control of the Internet is so complete that the allusion to the Groe wall of the “large firewall” is spoken. This creates a techno-autocratic system that has never existed. George Orwell, on the other hand, is a stone age. Orville Schell, New York sinologist During his visit to Moscow, Prsident Xi Jinping in China with Vladimir Putin caught the strategic partnership. Other agreements should follow.08.05.2025 | 0:20 min On the “new silk sequence” at the world power After Auen, XI turns to the “New Silk Strae” project at a breathtaking pace in order to obtain a political and economic influence, especially in the developing world. With a hundred states in Sdostasia, Africa and Latin America, China wants to embark on the form of gigantic infrastructure projects. And in this way, a new world order, at the center whose “Reich Der Mitte” abandoned the role of Lead. In this way, Xi Jinping is increasingly clear in Taiw's request. No one could prevent China's “reunification” with the island inhabited by more than 23 million people, Xi said in his New Year speech. And threatens in the form of a great militmeter with the war. Prses from China in Taiwan ::XI: “not to stop reunification” In his New Year's speech, Chinese Prses Xi Jinping has again raised pressure on Taiwan. “Person” “stops” reunification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/ausland/xi-jinping-china-vergleich-mao-100.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos