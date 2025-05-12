



Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a radical overhaul of the UKS legal immigration system, promising a significant fall in net migration over the next four years. Unveiling the latest governments' proposals on Monday, Starmer confirmed the plans to prohibit the recruitment of foreign care workers, increase costs for employers to hire foreign personnel and increase qualification thresholds for qualified workers visas. Although he was not engaged in a specific figure, the Home Office estimates suggest that changes could reduce immigration by 100,000 per year by 2029, on the basis of eight key political areas. These reforms will bring back the immigration system in control, said Starmer, rejecting the assertions that the proposals were a reaction to the reform of electoral performance. Each field of the immigration system, including work, family and studies, will be tightened so that we have more control. The application will be more difficult than ever and migration numbers will drop. The key among the measures is the abolition of a visa route created under the government of Boris Johnsons, which had enabled employers to hire health and social care workers abroad. In the future, companies must recruit British nationals or keep existing staff abroad already residing in the United Kingdom. The Home Office estimates that this change in policy will only reduce annual immigration from 7,000 to 8,000 people. Employers will also face increased financial pressure. Immigration skills will increase by 32%, small businesses paying up to 2,400 to sponsor a foreign worker and larger ones up to 6,600. Universities can also be affected, the government considering a new tax on each international student registered in a British institution. The tax product would be channeled in skills training. In addition, stricter compliance thresholds will be applied: 95% of international students must start their courses and 90% must complete them. Other modifications include the reinstatement of the qualification requirement at the level of the degree for the Visa candidates of skilled workers canceling the previous reforms in the context of the Boris Johnsons administration. This should make around 180 roles of use ineligible to visas. Exceptions will apply to sectors with a shortage of sustainable labor or those essential to the government's industrial strategy, pending the recommendations of the independent migration advisory committee. Despite the efforts of governments, conservative chief Kemi Badenoch criticized the measures, saying: this is far from the extent of the change we have to see. Faridah Abdulkadiri Follow us on:

