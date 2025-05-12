Kai Trump, President Trump's granddaughter, is 18 years old: the life of the golf star in the photos





President Donald Trump's older girl Kai Madison Trump is 18 on Monday while family shares birthday wishes.

She is the eldest of the five children of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. His four brothers and sisters are Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloé Sophia.

The Native of Florida participated in the political arena, speaking during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin while it honored its set of grandfathers for a second term.

First Lady Melania Trump is 55 years old: her life in the photos, from Slovenia to the White House

“For me, it's just a normal grandfather,” she said about President Trump at the time. “He gives us candies and soda when our parents don't look, he always wants to know how we do at school.”

She added: “When we play golf together, if I am not in his team, he will try to enter my head. And he is always surprised not to let him reach me. But I must remind him that I am also a Trump.”

Golf prodigy Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, marks her 18th anniversary on Monday, May 12 (Somodevilla / Getty Images))

Kai Trump is shown to speak during the third day of the National Republican Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 2024. (Imagn)

Kai Trump at the National Republican Convention at Fiserv Forum. (Reuters / Jeenah Moon)

Kai Trump is senior at the Benjamin school in Palm Beach, Florida.

Golf star rising announced last summer that she planned to attend the University of Miami, committing to join the women's team.

President Trump's older girl Kai Trump celebrates her 18th birthday on May 12. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SPORTS)

She has often seen the publishing on social networks to play golf with President Trump and golf elites, including Rory McILroy and Bryson Dechambeau.

She is not unrelated to the spotlights, storming social media as she shares content on Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube.

Kai Trump, shown as a baby on the far left, was born on May 12, 2007 from Parents Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. (Bobby Bank / Wireimage)

Last year, she launched a YouTube channel which has more than a million subscribers, displaying overviews in her daily life.

The videos show him overviews in the home of the White House, golf challenges and trips with his grandfather at the UFC 314.

Kai Trump with President Donald Trump. She announced last summer that she planned to attend the University of Miami, committing to join the golf team for women. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SPORTS)

The teenager Kai Trump with her grandfather in a selfie that she shared on Instagram. (@KaitRumpGolfer via Instagram)

In addition to sharing photos of herself with her grandfather and other family members, she also published photos of Elon Musk, with her son X. (@KaitRumpGolfer via Instagram)

Kai Trump said she was “extremely proud” from her grandfather. (@Kaitrump via YouTube)

In a summary video his trip from the UFC, President Donald Trump shared his praises.

“I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and it's a fantastic golfer,” said Trump in the video.

The president added: “He is a scratch player, which is incredible. I think that one day in the not too distant future, she will be much better than Scratch.”

