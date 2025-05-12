Trump could visit Turkey Thursday for the discussions of Erdogans Russia-Ukraine





Washington / Ankara President Donald Trump said on Monday that he could go to Turkey on Monday for a potential meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I thought I would fly over. I don't know where I'm going to be Thursday. I had so many meetings, but I was thinking of flying there. There is one possibility, journalists in the White House told Trump on Monday. Do not underestimate Thursday and Turkey. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan will be a great host, said Trump. The American president also took the credit from the Ukrainian-Russia summit. You have the potential of a good meeting. This meeting was not going to take place. I insisted that the meeting takes place and that it takes place, he added. Trump added that he expects Zelenskyy and Putin to be there. Putin has not yet confirmed his presence. Erdogan had a telephone call on Monday with Zelenskyy to discuss the cease-fire proposal while praising the diplomatic thrust.

We support my estimated friend prevails over efforts to resolve hot conflicts by dialogue and diplomacy, said Erdogan after a meeting of the cabinet.

With the latest contacts, I see that a new opportunity window has opened, he added. After Putin launched the idea of ​​a meeting with Zelenskyy in Istanbul this weekend, the Ukrainian leader announced that he would be in Istanbul on Thursday. The news followed a telephone conversation of May 5 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump in which they discussed the Russian-Ukraine war. However, speaking earlier on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has continued to confirm that the meeting would take place. The Ukrainians say “the ceasefire first, then the negotiations”, while the Russians say “the negotiations first, then the cease-fire”. This is where things are now held, it is in an impasse, “said Fidan. But he took an optimistic tone. I believe that the games will meet around a compromise in the coming days, added Fidan. In addition, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also go to the Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya on Wednesday to attend the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. Trump left on Monday for Saudi Arabia for a three -stop trip during which he will visit the kingdom, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2025/05/trump-may-visit-turkey-thursday-erdogans-russia-ukraine-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos