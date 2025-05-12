



India rejected a complaint made by the United States that it accepted a cease-fire with Pakistan after Washington has promised to increase trade with the two countries, suggested on Monday.

According to sources quoted by the news agency Ani, American representatives, including vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eam Jaishankar and Nsa Ajit Doval four times.

However, there was no commercial interview in these discussions.

India refutes the claim from the United States. After the start of Operation Sindoor, US vice-president JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on May 9. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar on May 8 and May 10 and at the NSA Doval on May 10. There was no reference to the trade in any of these discussions, Ani said in an article on X on Monday evening, citing sources.

Donald Trump's statements US President Donald Trump has again taken the merit of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a situation that India called an understanding between the two nations.

He said India and Pakistan had accepted the ceasefire after promising a lot of trade with New Delhi and Islamabad.

“On Saturday, my administration helped negotiate a complete and immediate ceasefire, I think, permanent between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with a lot of nuclear weapons, Trump said at the start of a press conference in the White House.

“And we have helped a lot, and we have also helped with the trade. I said, go, we are going to do a lot of trade with you. Armot-à it. Armotons-it. If you stop, we trade. If you do not stop it, we are not going to do a job.

Snub of PM Modi at Trump's offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first speech to the nation after Operation Sindoor snubbed the Trump cashmere mediation field.

He reaffirmed the firm position of India, declaring that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot be parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together.

“Any discussion with Pakistan will only focus on terrorism and any negotiation with Pakistan will focus around cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok),” he said.

Modi said the soldiers and the government of Pakistan had continuously fed terrorism, warning that such actions will eventually lead to the own fall of Pakistan.

He said that if Pakistan seeks to survive, he must dismantle his terrorist infrastructure is not another path to peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/operation-sindoor-india-rebuts-us-claim-says-officials-spoke-to-pm-modi-others-but-there-was-no-trade-talk-11747068149430.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos