Trump's executive decree gives drug manufacturers to a 30 -day deadline to reduce medication costs





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, signed an executive decree setting a deadline for 30 days on Monday for drug manufacturers to reduce the cost of prescription drugs in the United States or face new limits on the path of what the government will pay.

The prescription calls the health service, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to negotiate new prices for medicines over the next month. If the transactions are not concluded, Kennedy will be responsible for developing a new rule which links the price that the United States pays for drugs to reduce prices paid by other countries.

Was equalize, Trump said at a press conference on Monday morning. Were all going to pay the same thing. Would pay what Europe pays.

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after President Donald Trump signed a decree linked to medication prices, in the White House Roosevelt room in Washington, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein

We do not know anything an impact on the executive decree of republican presidents on millions of Americans who have private health insurance. The federal government has the most power to shape the price it pays for drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Trumps promised new but uncertain savings on drug prices, just a few hours after the house led by the Republicans published its new plan to reduce $ 880 billion in Medicaid.

Taxpayers spend hundreds of billions of dollars in prescription drugs, injectable, transfusions and other drugs each year through Medicare, which covers nearly 70 million older Americans. Medicaid, which provides almost free health care to nearly 80 million poor and disabled people in the United States, also spends tens of billions of dollars each year for drugs.

Top Us Drugakers say that the order of the advantages is bad for patients

The pharmaceutical hall of the nations, which represents the best manufacturers of American drugs, immediately postponed the order of Trumps, calling this a bad deal for American patients. Medicines manufacturers have long argued that any threat to their profits could have an impact on the research they do to develop new drugs.

The importation of foreign prices in socialist countries would be a bad deal for American patients and workers, Stephen J. Ubl, president and chief executive officer of Phrma, in a statement. This would mean less treatments and remedies and would compromise the hundreds of billions than our member companies plan to invest in America.

The approach of the most favored nation in the pricing of medication medication has been controversial since he tried to implement it during his first mandate. He signed a similar decree in the last weeks of his presidency, which called on the United States to pay only a lower price than other countries pay for certain drugs such as injectables or cancer drugs given by infusions administered in a doctors' office.

President Donald Trump, with Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, on the left, and the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on the right, holds an executive decree linked to the prices of medicines, to the Roosevelt hall of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

This close decree has faced obstacles, with an order from the court which prevented the rule of entering into force within the framework of the administration of President Joe Bidens. The pharmaceutical industry argued that Trumps 2020 attempt would give foreign governments the top to decide the value of drugs in the United States

Trump says other countries are to blame

Trump repeatedly defended pharmaceutical companies, rather blaming other countries at a high price than the Americans pay for drugs, during a large -scale speech at the White House on Monday. The president was flanked by Kennedy, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Marty Makary and the director of the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya.

However, he threatened federal surveys on their practices and opened the American drug market to bring more imported drugs from other countries.

Pharmaceutical companies make most of their profits from America, Trump said. It is not a good thing.

Trump played the announcement during the weekend, boosting in an article that his plan could save billions of dollars.

But Monday, the White House did not offer any details on the amount that the administration provides that this could save.

The main leaders of the Ministries of Health will meet the leaders of the Pharmaceutical Company over the next 30 days to offer new prices on medicines based on what other countries pay, Oz said on Monday.

It is unlikely that Americans see immediate savings

Americans are not very likely to see lightening on the rise in medication costs due to order, said Rachel Sachs, expert in health at Washington University.

It really seems that the plan is to ask manufacturers to voluntarily reduce their prices at some point, which is not known, said Sachs. If they do not lower their prices at the desired point, HHS will take other measures with a very long calendar, some of which could potentially, from years in the future, the prices of lower medicines.

The health service has the most authority to modify the prices of drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid because it can establish regulations. Even again, the power of Agencys to do so is limited. The congress has just approved in 2022 a new law which allows Medicare to negotiate the price it pays for a handful of prescription drugs from 2026. Before the law, Medicare paid what the pharmaceutical companies invoiced. Pharmaceutical companies have continued without success the implementation of the law.

Pharmaceutical products are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. President Donald Trumps plans to modify the pricing model for certain drugs faced ferocious criticisms of the pharmaceutical industry even before HE is signed a decree which, according to him, will lower medication costs. (AP photo / Elise amendola, file)

Pharmaceutical products are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. President Donald Trumps plans to modify the pricing model for certain drugs faced ferocious criticisms of the pharmaceutical industry even before HE is signed a decree which, according to him, will lower medication costs. (AP photo / Elise amendola, file)

The price of millions of Americans covered by private insurance pays drugs are even more difficult to handle for the agency.

The United States regularly spends other nations on drug prices, compared to other large and rich countries, a problem that has long addressed the anger of the two main political parties, but a lasting solution has never eliminated the congress.

Trump entered his first mandate, accusing pharmaceutical companies of fleeing with murder and complaining that other countries whose governments have set drug prices benefit from the Americans.

Trump says hell does the right thing

Before the announcement, Trump again swelled his rhetoric towards industry on social networks, writing that pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, be carried by America's suckers.

Referring to powerful powerful lobbying efforts, he said that the campaign contributions can do wonders, but not with me, not with the republican party.

We are going to do the right thing, he wrote.

Several pharmaceutical companies gained ground on the stock market on Monday morning. Merck, a company that made $ 64.2 billion last year with the help of its Keytruda cancer treatment, jumped 3.9%. The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which marked $ 63.6 billion in revenues in 2024, increased by 2.5% while Gilead Sciences increased by 5.8%.

The editors of the Associated Press Will Weissert in Washington and Damian Treeh in New York contributed to this report.

