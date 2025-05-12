Politics
ITB Prabowo and Jokowi’s downloader kissing, apologizes
http://hmstimes.com/2025/mahasiswa-itb-pengunggah-prabowo-dan-jokowi-ciuman-minta-maf/
Illustration. ITB students with the SSS initials apologize after downloading photos from the face of President Prabowo suffered with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (Photo: ist./dok. Wikimedia).
Jakarta HMMSTIRE -A student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS apologized, after having downloaded a photo of the face of President Prabowo Subantoden with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Through his legal advisor, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman, SSS apologized to the Indonesian President Prabowo Suduanto and the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
“Our declaration as a legal advisor, namely us and our customers will apologize abundantly to Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi for the behavior of our customers who have downloaded and makes an agitation,” he said during a press conference at the headquarters of the national police, Sunday (17/11/2025) quoted by cnnindoneia.com.
SSS has also expressed his gratitude to Prabowo and Jokowi and to the chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo for granted a request for suspension of detention.
“We are grateful to President Mr. Prabowo SUBIANTO and the former president Mr. Joko Widodo and at the same time thank you abundantly to the chief of the Republic of the Republic of Indonesia for giving a request for suspension of the detention that we submitted with a letter from the two parents and also a letter from the campus,” he said.
“We also hope that in the future, our customers will be well carried out by parents and hope also by the campus,” he added.
Bareskrim Polri has suspended SSS. The suspension was made by considering that SSS had apologized and regretted its actions.
Clear criticism
The judicial process has been criticized by an audience. The president of the commission of representatives of the House of Representatives III Habiburokhman even volunteered as a guarantor for the fate of SSS.
The Party Party politician Géritra believes that the SSS will not escape, not a shame or will eliminate the evidence, will not repeat criminal acts and will not complicate the examination process.
Meanwhile, teachers at the Faculty of Law of the University of Mulawarman Herdiasyah Hamzah have already argued, Indonesian President Prabowo Subbianto had to be active to encourage police to release the SSS.
He was not satisfied with the palace's response in this case represented by the head of the presidential communication office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi, who said that Prabowo had not reported the ITB student to the police.
“We demand that the president firmly submit, not only passively a declaration, but also actively asks the police to release this child ITB, because there is no reason to guarantee this child ITB in the legal process,” he said when he was contacted by the written message on Sunday (11/5/2025).
Herdiasyah asked an active attitude of Prabowo as Head of State if he was responsible for maintaining democracy.
“Power must undergo a kind of public address from cases that kill or silence democracy, in particular freedom of opinion,” he added
While the president of Indonésian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Mr. Isnur, added, which was transmitted by the students of ITB Makers Same Prabowo and Jokowi Kissing, was part of non -insult or decency criticism.
“It should be seen that the student's goal is part of criticism, expressing opinions, part of the way of seeing what has been expressed by many media, namely twins Suns, there is a kind of collusion between President Prabowo and former president Jokowi and they were constantly giving birth to many dangerous policies for the community,” said Isnur.
|
Sources
2/ https://hmstimes.com/2025/mahasiswi-itb-pengunggah-meme-prabowo-dan-jokowi-ciuman-minta-maaf/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is it true that PSI continues to rely on the figure of Jokowi?
- That knowing about the new rate rates for Chinese imports
- Menendez Brothers in the Forensic Court
- President Trump meets a specially designated global terrorist, raises sanctions against Syria
- Womens Tennis Central: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinales
- Former FDA Chief's advice on using weight loss medication
- PM Modi to chair the CCS meeting on security today
- The conservatives only make the impact on Brexit on small boats just before leaving the EU, admits the former minister
- Full football schedule for Sunday evening in 2025 NFL season – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Imran Khan Ready for discussions: KP CM Gandapur
- CNN, Janja criticizes the flight of the Tiktok speech and talks about machismo | Blogs
- Response from the lecturer of Jokowi concerning the false diploma in court: not ready if they are asked various types