ITB Prabowo and Jokowi’s downloader kissing, apologizes

Illustration. ITB students with the SSS initials apologize after downloading photos from the face of President Prabowo suffered with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (Photo: ist./dok. Wikimedia).

Jakarta HMMSTIRE -A student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS apologized, after having downloaded a photo of the face of President Prabowo Subantoden with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Through his legal advisor, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman, SSS apologized to the Indonesian President Prabowo Suduanto and the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“Our declaration as a legal advisor, namely us and our customers will apologize abundantly to Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi for the behavior of our customers who have downloaded and makes an agitation,” he said during a press conference at the headquarters of the national police, Sunday (17/11/2025) quoted by cnnindoneia.com.

SSS has also expressed his gratitude to Prabowo and Jokowi and to the chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo for granted a request for suspension of detention.

“We are grateful to President Mr. Prabowo SUBIANTO and the former president Mr. Joko Widodo and at the same time thank you abundantly to the chief of the Republic of the Republic of Indonesia for giving a request for suspension of the detention that we submitted with a letter from the two parents and also a letter from the campus,” he said.

“We also hope that in the future, our customers will be well carried out by parents and hope also by the campus,” he added.

Bareskrim Polri has suspended SSS. The suspension was made by considering that SSS had apologized and regretted its actions.

Clear criticism

The judicial process has been criticized by an audience. The president of the commission of representatives of the House of Representatives III Habiburokhman even volunteered as a guarantor for the fate of SSS.

The Party Party politician Géritra believes that the SSS will not escape, not a shame or will eliminate the evidence, will not repeat criminal acts and will not complicate the examination process.

Meanwhile, teachers at the Faculty of Law of the University of Mulawarman Herdiasyah Hamzah have already argued, Indonesian President Prabowo Subbianto had to be active to encourage police to release the SSS.

He was not satisfied with the palace's response in this case represented by the head of the presidential communication office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi, who said that Prabowo had not reported the ITB student to the police.

“We demand that the president firmly submit, not only passively a declaration, but also actively asks the police to release this child ITB, because there is no reason to guarantee this child ITB in the legal process,” he said when he was contacted by the written message on Sunday (11/5/2025).

Herdiasyah asked an active attitude of Prabowo as Head of State if he was responsible for maintaining democracy.

“Power must undergo a kind of public address from cases that kill or silence democracy, in particular freedom of opinion,” he added

While the president of Indonésian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Mr. Isnur, added, which was transmitted by the students of ITB Makers Same Prabowo and Jokowi Kissing, was part of non -insult or decency criticism.

“It should be seen that the student's goal is part of criticism, expressing opinions, part of the way of seeing what has been expressed by many media, namely twins Suns, there is a kind of collusion between President Prabowo and former president Jokowi and they were constantly giving birth to many dangerous policies for the community,” said Isnur.