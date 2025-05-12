Donald Trump's approval rating changes management





The approval rating of US President Donald Trump has changed orientation, with a new survey of a company aligned by the Republicans suggesting that it is now uniform, after weeks of negative notes.

Why it matters

Approval ratings provide an instantaneous electorate snapshot. A positive survey could improve Trump's reputation and be used to justify his political decisions. Negative polls, on the other hand, can strengthen his opposition or persuade him to change his policies. This will be particularly important when voters go to mid-term polls in November 2026.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists as he signs an executive decree in the Oval Blanche office on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks with journalists as he signs an executive decree in the Oval Blanche office on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Washington. AP photo / Alex Brandon that knowing

According to the Quantus Insights survey sponsored by the right -wing website, news and opinions tend politics news, 48.2% of people approve Trump while 48.3% disappear, showing a statistical link.

The survey was carried out between May 5 and 7. It had a sample size of 1000 recorded voters and an error margin of +/- 3.1%.

The survey has also shown that the proportion of those who intend to vote for the Republican Party and the mid-term Democratic Party is even and that almost half of the people believe that Trump's second term has been successful so far.

Other polls have suggested that Trump has a slightly positive approval rating.

A Big Data survey of May 5 poll revealed that 48% approve Trump, while 47.4% disapprove of. That's 0.6 percent Trump of Trump, percent.

However, other polls have indicated negative perceptions of Trump. A research survey on the browser conducted from April 24 to 28 revealed that Trump's net approval on the economy fell to -16, with only 40% approval and 56% disapproval.

Meanwhile, according to a TIPP Insights survey carried out between April 30 and May 2 in 1,400 adults, Trump's approval rating among conservative voters increased from 77% in early April to 72%.

What people say

Addressing Newsweek, Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University College Dublin, said that Trump's approval rating could have improved because “his language on prices is starting to soften”.

“Trump has flatten,” he said. “If there will be a new decline is the question and the first thing to examine is the economy.”

He also warned against reading too much in a survey.

“Opinion polls have their own prejudices,” he said.

On Truth Social recently, Trump praised his record, writing: “We are going to make America larger, better, stronger, richer, healthier and more religious, than it has never been before !!! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America !!!

Democratic sounder Matt McDermott previously told Newsweek that small changes in the figures we see in the polls are only “statistical noise”, not signs of increasing support.

“What we see is stagnation, not the momentum,” he said.

“Trump hopes to change responsibility for a weakened economy, but that will not work. Voters know exactly who is responsible,” he added.

What happens next

Trump's approval notes in next month will probably remain sensitive to news on prices, economic data and foreign policy developments.

