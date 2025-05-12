Politics
Narendra Modi says that India only “take a break” against Pakistan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has “only waiting for his military action” against Pakistan and that “will run up according to his own conditions” if there is a future terrorist attack on the country.
In its first public comments on the troubles from a cease-fire commercial in the United States on Saturday, Mr. Amend has promised to monitor “each stage of Pakistan” and India would not tolerate the nuclear singer “by Pakistan.
“It is not a time of war, but it is not a time of terrorism either. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism.
“If another terrorist attack on India is made, a strong response will be given.
“The position of India is very clear. Terror and talks cannot go together, any more than terror and trade,” he said, adding: “Water and blood cannot flow together.”
The climbing of hostilities between the two nuclear weapons rivals had threatened regional peace, after a murderous attack killed 26 tourists in cashmere under India last month.
New Delhi accused Islamabad of having supported those behind the attack, which he denied.
Trump says the ceasefire is successful
President Donald Trump claimed the responsibility of the ceasefire struck on Saturday during a press conference at the White House on Monday, local time.
“It could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed,” said Trump.
Narendra Modi did not mention Mr. Trump during his national speech.
Fragile peace seemed to be held on Monday after four days of intense attacks of jet hunters, missiles, drones and artillery, the worst violence between the two neighbors with nuclear weapons since 1999.
The defense ministers of India and Pakistan spoke on Monday, Pakistani television managed by the State reported, without providing more details.
“The night remained largely peaceful through Jammu-et-Cachemire, and other areas along the international border,” the Indian army said in a statement, adding that no incident had been reported.
Local officials in Pakistan have confirmed any cross -border dismissal at the de facto border that separates the contested cashmere region between the two countries.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country had accepted the ceasefire “in the spirit of peace” but would never tolerate violations of his sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Tens of thousands of people living on the Indian side of the border fled last week to escape an intense artillery bombing which reduced many houses in rubble.
The units for the removal of the bombs disoriented the unplodced prescription in the region before authorizing residents to return on Monday.
Basharat Hussain packed his nine -year -old family in a car to go to the village of Uri.
“We want to go see what can be recovered and rebuilt,” Hussain told AFP, while waiting near an army control point, begging the soldiers to let them go ahead.
“We also have to look for our cows and other personal effects,” he said, showing a video of his damaged house sent to his phone.
Before Mr. Modi's national address, the High Commissioner of India in Australia, Gopal Baglay, said that ABC India was “not interested in war”.
“We are not interested in climbing, our priority is development, our priority is economic growth,” said Baglay.
“But if something happens, if cross -border terrorism inflicts us, if military assault inflicts us, then of course, the government has the duty to defend its citizens and defend the country.”
India reopened on Monday 32 airports which had been closed due to the conflict, the authorities announced.
The Premier League Indian Cricket Tournament (IPL), suspended due to the fighting, will resume the organizers on May 17 Monday.
ABC / Son
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-13/narendra-modi-says-india-has-paused-military-action-pakistan/105284424
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Monday night an earthquake in southern Illinois
- Trump meets the Syrian acting president in Saudi Arabia
- Is it true that PSI continues to rely on the figure of Jokowi?
- That knowing about the new rate rates for Chinese imports
- Menendez Brothers in the Forensic Court
- President Trump meets a specially designated global terrorist, raises sanctions against Syria
- Womens Tennis Central: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinales
- Former FDA Chief's advice on using weight loss medication
- PM Modi to chair the CCS meeting on security today
- The conservatives only make the impact on Brexit on small boats just before leaving the EU, admits the former minister
- Full football schedule for Sunday evening in 2025 NFL season – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Imran Khan Ready for discussions: KP CM Gandapur