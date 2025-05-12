Politics
The search shows that you do not beat the extreme right by becoming them
While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was performing to finally regain control of our borders in a Historical discourse on immigration On May 12, it looked a bit like DJ seen.
Nine years earlier, we had heard these exact words repeated repeatedly when preparing the referendum on the Brexit of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leave campaign. It was a refrain also used by Nigel Farage and Ukip.
Of course, this direct reference was the point. Starmer used it to affirm that the White Paper of Immigration Labor Governments would finally deliver what had been promised and desired for many years.
In these opening lines, the tone has been fixed. And as the speech continued, there were echoes of the far -right language and ideas that have repercussions throughout. Starmer deplored the sordid state of contemporary politics, the forces separating the country and previous governments are called to open borders.
This speech and the white paper that he unveiled are only the last indication of the direction to the right of the trip to British politics, led by the general public and extreme right as illustrated in recent months by the published images of immigration raids and deportations.
Some will say that this is the response of work to the growing threat of Reform UK, with results in the recent local elections considered as proof of the growing popularity of rights. So, the story tells, the work proves that they can be difficult for immigration, showing potential reform defectors to which we can trust after all.
This familiar account seems to follow a dominant wisdom which is perocheted in political, media and public debates which soothe the extreme right is the means of defeating it. Rather than beating the extreme right to their own game, however, research shows that these techniques simply legitimate their key discussion points and further normalize the exclusion policy.
Starmers' speech is an example. Using Take Back control from the start, there was no hiding place to the public or the message. Starmer said that this project would close the book on a sordid chapter for our policy, our economy and our country, which implies that excessive immigration has directly caused these problems and that the solving it. This chime with classic extreme right stories where migration is framed like the root of all societal ills.
When these types of ideas are pushed by those of the government, with great authority and great influence, they have greater credibility and weight. An surprisingly clear example of this came in the summer of 2024 when the participants in racist riots signaled to the posters containing the slogan stop the boats (a sentence popularized by the previous conservative government).
Another component of the discourse that recalled the extreme right was the idea that the increase in immigration was a deliberate tactic of the previous government. Starmer suggested that the conservatives were actively pursuing an experience of a single nation with open borders while deceiving the British public from their intentions.
Far -right plots are often based on the idea that the elites deliberately encourage mass immigration. It is not difficult to see how the Starmers words could act as a dog whistle in this scenario.
These statements are particularly harmful when we think of the draconian measures introduced by former conservative governments, such as Rwanda policy. The work now indicates that these proposals have not gone far enough.
To justify providing much stricter immigration rules, Starmer said that for the vast majority of the inhabitants of this country, this is what they had wanted to see for a long time. As the far -right parties do so often, work suggests that they deliver the priorities of peoples. However, are they really a priority for people, or are we told that they are a priority that makes them more priority?
Research By Aurelien Mondon, lecturer in politics at the University of Bath, illustrates how the personal and national priorities of people differ considerably. When the inhabitants of the United Kingdom were invited to appoint the two most important problems with which it is personally faced, immigration has not even reached the top ten.
However, when they asked him the same question about the problems that their country faces, immigration has dominated the list. How can something that do not affect you in your daily life suddenly becoming an absolute priority for your country? We must question the story that the government is simply acting on the wishes of peoples and recognizes its own ability to define the agenda.
Other priorities
Some will say that more severe anti-immigration policies are a necessary evil to overcome the extreme right. However, if people's personal priorities are really the cost of living, housing and education, why does the government not focus its energy on these things more than migrants of scapegoats?
What could be more research shows that even according to these terms, these strategies are ineffective and can in fact stimulate the success of the extreme electoral right. After all, his ideas are normalized several times.
In all these tactical speeches, we lose sight of the fact that people are experiencing the consequences of this rhetoric and politicians at the moment. Rather than focusing on the reforms of potential performance in a general election which is probably in the years, we must recognize the immediate consequences of rhetoric which has accompanied this white paper. Even if it has put a breach in reform perspectives, what is the meaning of defeating them if the policies they promote are part of the dominant current of the process?
The main thing is that you do not beat the extreme right by becoming them. This does not work electoral or ideologically, and even if it is the case, the minorized communities undergo the consequences despite everything. The extreme right is not a threat that is waiting in the future, its normalization occurs now.
|
Sources
https://theconversation.com/keir-starmers-immigration-plans-research-shows-you-dont-beat-the-far-right-by-becoming-them-256499
