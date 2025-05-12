Trump aims to lower the prices of medication with a new decree: shots





President Trump, joined by the director of the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya, and the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks of an executive decree aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump aims at the prices of American drugs with an executive decree aimed at forcing pharmaceutical companies to equal the lower prices paid in other developed countries.

If drug manufacturers do not voluntarily do so, the administration threatens to directly link the prices of drugs paid by government programs as a medication to those paid in other countries.

“The one who pays the lowest price is the price we are going to get,” said Trump in an announcement to the White House, explaining what he called the “most favored nation”.

He said drug manufacturers should reduce their American prices to the level paid by other countries or consequences for countries or the consequences. “If necessary, we will investigate pharmaceutical companies, and we will investigate in particular the countries that do it,” he said. He also said that the American market would be open to imports from other countries.

In the United States, patients generally pay more for drugs than patients from other countries, largely because other countries have government health care systems that fix the prices they are ready to pay. The United States, on the whole, does not set prices, so pharmaceutical companies have more freedom to see what prices the market here will carry.

“We have subsidized other countries around the world” by paying higher prices, said Trump in the White House on Monday, joined by federal health agencies.

The executive decree has several approaches to reduce prices

The new decree has several parts. He orders the American commercial representative and the Ministry of Commerce to take measures against “unreasonable and discriminatory policies” which lower the prices of medicines abroad, although it is not clear what authority the White House has in this regard. He also ordered the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to facilitate direct consumption sales that bypass health insurance at lower prices.

The prescription indicates that within 30 days, the administration will give price objectives to drug manufacturers “to bring the prices of American patients in accordance with comparable developed nations”. The order presents actions that the administration would take if the manufacturers of drugs do not comply voluntarily, as the regulations to impose prices. It is not clear in the short term which legal authority the administration should apply the order.

Trump said he did not think that this decision would harm the capacity of pharmaceutical companies to earn money, as they will put pressure on other countries to make the difference by increasing their prices. “Europe will have to pay a little more,” said Trump. “The rest of the world will have to pay a little more, and America will pay much less.”

Trump has teased the latest prize policy of the “most favored nation” on the truth on Sunday evening, encouraging the pharmaceutical sales group Research and Manufacturers of America, or Phrma, to compete against the decree, calling it a “bad deal for American patients”.

After the announcement of the executive decree, the president and chief executive officer of Phrma, Steve Ubl, said in a press release: “To reduce costs for Americans, we must approach the real reasons that American prices are higher: foreign countries do not pay their fair share and intermediaries increasing prices for American patients.” He added: “The administration is right to use commercial negotiations to force foreign governments to pay their fair share for drugs. American patients should not pay the bill for global innovation.”

The most favored pricing of the nation has been proposed before

Trump initially signed an executive decree on the most favored prices of the nation at the end of 2020 during his first mandate which would have linked the prices of medication of Medicare Part B to those of other countries. But the decree was faced with judicial disputes and was finally abandoned by the Biden administration. On the campaign of the campaign last year, Trump said that he would restore the most favored executive decree from 2020, but a video about him disappeared from the Trump campaign website in 2024.

Medicare began to negotiate the prices of drugs for the first time during the Biden administration in 2024, under the new authority granted by the law on the reduction of inflation. The new lower prices for health insurance for the first 10 drugs will not come into force until January 2026, but discounts vary from 79% for the Diabetes Januvia medication at 38% for the Imbruvica blood cancer medication. Now the Trump administration is negotiating the second batch of drug prices for 15 drugs in accordance with the law.

During the announcement of the White House, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who directs the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under Trump, stressed that even the lower negotiated medicary prices are higher than what people pay in Europe for the same products. “Half of the time we pay three times more than paid in other countries. It makes no sense for the system.”

Oz says that the new decree will further reduce these prices.

