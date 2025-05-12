United States, China agrees to reduce prices in a 90-day commercial truce





Sunday's programming saw the comments updated by the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett on trade discussions between the United States and China. Allows you to leave what is possible with China to what is happening on Monday, Tuesday and next week, but the rest of the world is open to business, said on Sunday morning the secretary of trade Howard Lungick during an appearance in the CNN where he added that the negotiation team felt good about talks and that we are optimistic about a drop in prices. President Trump, on the other hand, also seemed open to de -escalation in recent days and has previously floated a possible rate of 80% on the American side while saluting progress in Switzerland With a post on Saturday That it had been “a very good meeting today with China … A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive way,”. In another appearance on Sunday morning on Fox News on Sunday, Lutnick agreed that a full agreement with China could take “dozens” of talks cycles and that the immediate priority is on de -escalation. He described the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as being in Switzerland “to see if we can reset the conversation” adding that existing prices on China are too high to do business. In another appearance on Sunday morning on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, the director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, predicted that relations were going to be restarted, it seems that the Chinese are very very impatient to play ball and re-normalize things with the range of problems on the table. Hassett also said he expected many more offers [with other countries outside of China] In the coming weeks, including potentially in the coming days describing many of these negotiations as very very close to the finish line.

