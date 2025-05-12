The Kurdish militant group PKK dissolves within the framework of a peace agreement with Turkey

Ankara, Turkey (AP) The Kurdish militant group PKK announced on Monday that it dissolved and renounced armed conflicts as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey, ending four decades of hostilities.

The PKK decision, or Kurdistan Workers Party, promises to end one of the longest insurrections in the Middle East and could have a significant impact in Turkey, Syria and Iraq. It was announced by the Firat news agency, a media close to the group, a few days after the PKK summoned a party congress in northern Iraq.

In February, the PKK chief Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group to convene a congress and officially decide to dissolve and disarm.

The 76 -year -old Ocalan call, which continues to circumvent a significant influence in the Kurdish movement despite its 25 -year imprisonment, has marked a central stage towards the end of the several decades conflict which has won tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

Based on the momentum, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 1 but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK spread in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Turkey making many incursions in neighboring regions. The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the last announcement of the PKKS, saying that this would lead to stronger security and regional peace.

We have crossed another critical threshold in the process towards a terror-free turkey, he said.

PKK says the group has completed its historic mission

In a statement made by Firat, the PKK announced its decision to end its organizational structure “and suggested that its armed struggle managed to challenge policies which aimed to suppress Kurdish rights.

The congress assessed that the PKK struggle had brought the Kurdish question to the point of resolution through democratic policy, thus ending its historical mission, according to the press release.

“Consequently, the activities carried out under the name of PKK were officially terminated, according to the press release.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the decision as a history, but said the government would close the group's stages closely.

Syrian Minister for Foreign Affairs, ASAAD Al-Shibani, said the peace agreement “will also contribute to the stability of the region.

Turkey says that the decision should apply to all PKK subsidiaries

Erdogan said that the Declaration should apply to all groups affiliated to PKK: we consider this announcement to encompass all the branches of organizations, including those in northern Iraq, Syria and Europe. »»

Kurdish fighters in Syria have links with PKK and were involved in intense fights with forces supported by turquies. The head of the Syrian Democratic Forces led by the United States previously declared that the call of the Ocalans to a dissolution does not apply to his group in Syria. The group then concluded an agreement with the central government of Damascus for a national ceasefire and its merger in the Syrian army.

The details of the PKK peace initiative were not made public. The future of its fighters remains uncertain, especially if they can be moved to third countries.

Some analysts have suggested that the Kurdish movement could potentially receive concessions, including the improvement of Ocalan prison conditions, the release or amnesty for imprisoned Kurdish politicians, notably Selahattin Demirtas, the former leader of the country's pro-Kurdish party and the guarantees against the revocation of Kurdish mandates.

The previous peace efforts between Turkey and the group more recently in 2015 ended with failure.

Dozens of people gathered on Monday from a mosque in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, celebrating the announcement with a traditional dance.

Residents of this region are tired of this war, said Tekin Ergin, a resident. The PKKS decision to dissolve is the right decision and a timely decision.

Why does the peace initiative occur now?

In recent years, the PKK has limited itself to isolated attacks inside Turkey while the Turkish army, supported by armed drones, has grown its insurgents increasingly through the mountainous border in Iraq.

The latest peace initiative was launched in October by the partner of the Erdogan Coalition, Devlet Bahceli, a far -right politician who suggested that Colalan could be granted a parole if his group renounces violence and dissbations.

Some believe that the main objective of the effort of reconciliation is that the government of Erdogans obtains Kurdish support for a new constitution which would allow it to stay in power beyond 2028, at the end of its mandate.

Bahceli called for a new constitution, saying that it is essential for future turkeys that Erdogan remains in power. Erdogan and Bahceli would ask for parliamentary support from the equality and democracy of pro-Kurdish peoples, or DEM.

The PKKS declaration could mark a major gain for Erdogan, whose government is struggling with political tensions after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Imamoglu, on corruption accusations. Many see the imprisonment of the mayor, who is the strongest challenger of oppositions for Erdogans more than the rule of two decades, as politically motivated. The government insists that the judicial power of the turkeys operates independently.

Sinan Ulgen, director of Edam's think tank, based in Istanbul, cited national and international pilots for the new peace initiative.

The domestic driver can be explained by the aspiration of Erdogans to obtain additional support in Parliament in order to open the way for his potential candidacy for the next series of presidential elections, said Ulgen.

International, Ulgen said, factors such as the change of administration in Syria and the Irans weakening after being targeted by Israel, had left the PKK more vulnerable than in the past.

Could the PKK shine?

“This does not mean that the road is away from all obstacles,” added Ulgen, warning any divisions within the PKK.

We have seen this kind of dynamic in the world, said Ulgen. Whether IRA or other entities that have decided to sleep their arms, there is the prospect of a split, a wing being in accordance with the objective, but the most radical wing continuing with the fight.

Bahceli said he hoped that the bloody chapter would be closed forever, never to be reopened.

The politician called for a careful examination of the steps to follow, in particular the calendar and the method of the collection of arms, monitoring the possible transitions of PKK members into groups in Syria, distinguishing the members involved in the criminal activities of those who were not, and deciding on the appropriate course action concerning the leaders of the groups.

