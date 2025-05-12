Open this photo in the gallery: A man is watching a live television of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a shopping center in Mumbai, India, on May 12.Rajanish Kakade / The Associated Press

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan on Monday that New Delhi would again target terrorist hiding places across the border if there were new attacks against India and would not be dissuaded by what he called nuclear blackmail.

Modis' first public comments since the Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on what New Delhi said that the terrorist camps through the border indicated last week a hardening of the India position in links with its neighbor, which was frozen even before the last fights.

Pakistan denies the Indian accusations that it supports the activists who attack her and affirms that the locations struck by India last week were civil sites.

A fragile ceasefire was held between India and Pakistan on May 12, after hours of fighting night between nuclear neighbors, while US President Donald Trump said he will work to provide a solution concerning cashmere. Reuters

Modi spoke two days after nuclear weapons neighbors accepted a ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump.

The truce was reached after four days of intense fire exchanges while the former enemies targeted military facilities with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians.

The military confrontation began on Wednesday, when India said that it had launched strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistani cashmere following an attack on Hindu tourists by Islamist militants from the Indian cashmere last month who killed 26 men.

Islamabad denied ties to the attack and called for a neutral investigation.

If there is a terrorist attack on India, an appropriate response will be given … on our conditions, said Modi, speaking in Hindi in a television address. In the coming days, we will measure each stage of Pakistan … What a kind of attitude Pakistan will adopt.

Opinion: this Indian-Pakistan confrontation highlights the worst in the two countries

India will precisely and decisively strike terrorist hiding places developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail, he said, and listed New Delhis' conditions to have talks with Islamabad and lift borders imposed after the Kashmir attack.

The India position is clear: terror and talks cannot go together; Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together, he said, referring to a water sharing pact between the two countries that New Delhi has suspended.

There was no immediate response to his Islamabad comments.

India Hindu-Majjjj and Muslim Pakistan both reign part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 in the region and there have been several other more limited pushs, notably in 2016 and 2019.

The last military conflict between the neighbors of Southern Asia moved away alarming on Saturday and there were brief fears that nuclear arsenals could come into play while the Pakistan soldiers said that a higher body supervising its nuclear weapons would come together.

But the Pakistani Minister of Defense said that no meeting of this type was planned.

Military analysts said it was perhaps the Pakistan way to refer to its nuclear option, because Islamabad has a first-use policy if its existence is threatened in a conflict.

Explanteer: What to know of cashmere, the Himalayan region at the heart of Indian-Pakistani tensions

Modis' address occurred a few hours after the chief military operations of India and Pakistan spoke by phone, two days after accepting the ceasefire.

The questions related to the continuation of the commitment that the two parties must not draw a single blow or initiate an aggressive and unimagic action against each other were discussed, said the Indian army.

It has also been agreed that the two parties are considering immediate measures to ensure the reduction of border and advanced areas, he added.

There was no immediate Pakistani reading of the talks of military operations.

In Washington, Trump said that the leaders of India and Pakistan were unwavering and that the United States would help the ceasefire, adding that trade was a great reason why countries have stopped fighting.

We are going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan … and India. We are negotiating with India right now. We will soon negotiate with Pakistan, he said, just before Modis' speech.

Pakistan thanked the United States for negotiating the ceasefire while India, which opposes third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, has not commented on the role of Washingtons.

International Pakistan obligations joined strongly on Monday, adding up to 5.7 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund approved a new loan of $ 1.4 billion and also the first examination of its $ 7 billion program.

The Pakistans Benchmark Share index closed 9.4% on Monday, while the India Blue-Chip Nifty 50 index closed 3.8% more in its best session since February 2021.

In Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China, which also controlled a small slice of cashmere, was willing to maintain communication with its neighbors and play a constructive role in making a complete and lasting cease-fire and peacekeeping.

India criticizes Pakistan for an insurrection in its part of the cashmere which started in 1989, but Pakistan says that it only provides moral, political and diplomatic support to the separatists of the cashmere.