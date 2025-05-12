Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warns Pakistan of more strikes if there were new attacks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan on Monday that New Delhi would again target terrorist hiding places across the border if there were new attacks against India and would not be dissuaded by what he called nuclear blackmail.
Modis' first public comments since the Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on what New Delhi said that the terrorist camps through the border indicated last week a hardening of the India position in links with its neighbor, which was frozen even before the last fights.
Pakistan denies the Indian accusations that it supports the activists who attack her and affirms that the locations struck by India last week were civil sites.
A fragile ceasefire was held between India and Pakistan on May 12, after hours of fighting night between nuclear neighbors, while US President Donald Trump said he will work to provide a solution concerning cashmere.
Reuters
Modi spoke two days after nuclear weapons neighbors accepted a ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump.
The truce was reached after four days of intense fire exchanges while the former enemies targeted military facilities with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians.
The military confrontation began on Wednesday, when India said that it had launched strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistani cashmere following an attack on Hindu tourists by Islamist militants from the Indian cashmere last month who killed 26 men.
Islamabad denied ties to the attack and called for a neutral investigation.
If there is a terrorist attack on India, an appropriate response will be given … on our conditions, said Modi, speaking in Hindi in a television address. In the coming days, we will measure each stage of Pakistan … What a kind of attitude Pakistan will adopt.
Opinion: this Indian-Pakistan confrontation highlights the worst in the two countries
India will precisely and decisively strike terrorist hiding places developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail, he said, and listed New Delhis' conditions to have talks with Islamabad and lift borders imposed after the Kashmir attack.
The India position is clear: terror and talks cannot go together; Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together, he said, referring to a water sharing pact between the two countries that New Delhi has suspended.
There was no immediate response to his Islamabad comments.
India Hindu-Majjjj and Muslim Pakistan both reign part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 in the region and there have been several other more limited pushs, notably in 2016 and 2019.
The last military conflict between the neighbors of Southern Asia moved away alarming on Saturday and there were brief fears that nuclear arsenals could come into play while the Pakistan soldiers said that a higher body supervising its nuclear weapons would come together.
But the Pakistani Minister of Defense said that no meeting of this type was planned.
Military analysts said it was perhaps the Pakistan way to refer to its nuclear option, because Islamabad has a first-use policy if its existence is threatened in a conflict.
Explanteer: What to know of cashmere, the Himalayan region at the heart of Indian-Pakistani tensions
Modis' address occurred a few hours after the chief military operations of India and Pakistan spoke by phone, two days after accepting the ceasefire.
The questions related to the continuation of the commitment that the two parties must not draw a single blow or initiate an aggressive and unimagic action against each other were discussed, said the Indian army.
It has also been agreed that the two parties are considering immediate measures to ensure the reduction of border and advanced areas, he added.
There was no immediate Pakistani reading of the talks of military operations.
In Washington, Trump said that the leaders of India and Pakistan were unwavering and that the United States would help the ceasefire, adding that trade was a great reason why countries have stopped fighting.
We are going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan … and India. We are negotiating with India right now. We will soon negotiate with Pakistan, he said, just before Modis' speech.
Pakistan thanked the United States for negotiating the ceasefire while India, which opposes third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, has not commented on the role of Washingtons.
International Pakistan obligations joined strongly on Monday, adding up to 5.7 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
On Friday, the International Monetary Fund approved a new loan of $ 1.4 billion and also the first examination of its $ 7 billion program.
The Pakistans Benchmark Share index closed 9.4% on Monday, while the India Blue-Chip Nifty 50 index closed 3.8% more in its best session since February 2021.
In Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China, which also controlled a small slice of cashmere, was willing to maintain communication with its neighbors and play a constructive role in making a complete and lasting cease-fire and peacekeeping.
India criticizes Pakistan for an insurrection in its part of the cashmere which started in 1989, but Pakistan says that it only provides moral, political and diplomatic support to the separatists of the cashmere.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-indian-and-pakistan-delay-talks-to-discuss-next-steps-after-ceasefire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Monday night an earthquake in southern Illinois
- Trump meets the Syrian acting president in Saudi Arabia
- Is it true that PSI continues to rely on the figure of Jokowi?
- That knowing about the new rate rates for Chinese imports
- Menendez Brothers in the Forensic Court
- President Trump meets a specially designated global terrorist, raises sanctions against Syria
- Womens Tennis Central: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinales
- Former FDA Chief's advice on using weight loss medication
- PM Modi to chair the CCS meeting on security today
- The conservatives only make the impact on Brexit on small boats just before leaving the EU, admits the former minister
- Full football schedule for Sunday evening in 2025 NFL season – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Imran Khan Ready for discussions: KP CM Gandapur