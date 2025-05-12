Trump's desire to accept a Luxury Qatar jet is stretching criticism





On this February 15, 2025, a Boeing 747 was located on the Tarmac of Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump visited the plane on February 15, 2025.

Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty images

The will of the American president Donald Trump to accept a sumptuous jambo of the royal family of Qatar aroused criticism of the legality of what would mark the greatest foreign gift ever received by the American government.

Trump is preparing to accept a Boeing 747-8 which he will then use as Air Force One, four sources familiar with the plan at NBC News.

Don ownership should be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation once Trump ends his second term, according to two of the sources.

A senior official of the Ministry of Justice told NBC News that the DOJ's legal advisor's office had prepared a service note, approved by the Attorney General Pam Bondi, who erased the legality of the Defense Ministry accepting the donation of a 747 of Qatar designed to be used as Air Force One, then intended to be offered to Trump after having left his functions. Such a memo has not been published publicly.

Addressing journalists at the White House on Monday, Trump said that any acceptance of the plane would be due to the delays of the American manufacturer Boeing, which makes the famous 747 with double bridge.

“You look at some of the Arab countries and the planes they have parked alongside the United States plane in America, it's like another planet,” said Trump.

“I have a lot of respect for leadership and for the head of Qatar. They knew [manufacturing delays] Because they buy Boeings, they buy a lot of Boeings, and they knew it and they said that we would like to do something. And if we can get a 747 as a contribution to our defense department for a few years while they are building others, I think it was a very good gesture, “said Trump.

'Foreign influence'

Democratic legislators and Trump allies have strongly criticized the reported decision, saying that the sumptuous nature of the gift raises serious legal and ethical concerns.

“I do not know who needs to hear this, but no, Donald Trump cannot accept a flying palace of $ 400 million in the royal family of Qatar,” said American senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., On the social media platform X.

“Not only is it wrong, but it is manifestly unconstitutional. The congress should not allow this excessive kleptocracy to proceed,” said Sanders.

Meanwhile, Laura Loodor, an extreme right ally of Trump, said that the acceptance of the Qatar plane would be a “stain” on the Trump administration.

In an article on Truth Social, however, Trump seemed to defend the perspective that Qatar administration on the plane.

“Thus, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, of a 747 plane to replace the 40 -year -old Air Force force, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore disturbs the twisted democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane,” said Trump.

The news occurs while Trump is preparing to visit Qatar this week on what will be his first big foreign trip to his second term.

Ali Al-Ansari, attaché of the Qatar media, told CNBC that any report that the jet would be offered during the trip was inaccurate.

“The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is currently being studied between the Ministry of Defense of Qatar and the US Department of Defense, but the case remains under examination by the respective legal services, and no decision has been made,” said Al-Ansari.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that she was not worried about Qatar to expect something in exchange for the plane, saying that they knew that Trump “only works with the interests of the American public in mind”.

In a press release provided to CNBC on Monday, Leavitt said: “Any donation offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. The administration of President Trump is engaged in full transparency.”

The plane will not be presented to the president this week while Trump is in the region, according to a White House official who has obtained anonymity to describe an evolving situation

The Senate Democrat chief Chuck Schumer argued that the acceptance of such a gift welcomed “foreign influence”.

“Nothing says” America First “as Air Force One, brought by Qatar. It is not only corruption, it is a premium foreign influence with an additional leg hall,” said Schumer on X.

Representative Brendan Boyle, d-pa., Told “The Weekend: Primetime” of MSNBC, “I know that many people at this stage could be numb, but we can never allow ourselves to become numb. And even if polls show that this is not the problem that does not make a spirit for most of the voters, I am sorry but bad,” says boyle.

“We must legally continue the courts, we must raise awareness. It is absolutely remarkable, the record levels of corruption that we see,” he added.

Emma Graham de CNBC contributed the reports.

