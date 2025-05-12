Ted Graining is head of external affairs for popular conservatism.

Back in the days of Tony Blair, successive governments have had, a mainly not mentioned policy, to support the economy and to suppress wages through immigration.

Unsurprisingly, cultural and economic results have become more and more unpopular. In 2010, the country elected a government led by the conservatives who promised to reduce immigration to tens of thousands. The Cameron government began by making this commitment. In 2010, the year they took office, the net migration was 256,000. At the end of 2012, this figure had almost exactly reduced to 177,000.

Despite this early promise, by March 2015, he fell to 330,000 people who had been established in 2005. There is no other term to describe that a complete failure. Not only had they not failed at all to reduce immigration at all, but they had also seen it break the record. It was in the year ending in March 2015 and despite this total failure to deliver, the Conservatives won a general election two months later, this time without the need for the support of the Liberal Democrats.

How is it possible?

Immigration concerns are becoming more and more worse and yet the country decides to vote within the government which supervised the levels never seen before. It was not as if there was not another option. Even the Labor Party had linked their support for mass migration. Ed Miliband literally engraved stone that he wanted to cut immigration.

The conservatives were re -elected because there was a Bogeyman official who would simply let nothing of immigration.

The EU monster and its single market apparatus meant that we had to take each Lithuanian, Bulgarian, Croatian who wanted to come here. Consequently, what does well, said the Conservatives, is a reduction in immigration reduction, but this time you also offer a complete referendum on EU membership. The British people accepted this proposal.

Why was David Cameron so shocked a year later when, after his unsuccessful attempts to renegotiate our relationship with the EU, we doubled this agreement and voted to leave?

Once the country had called Bluff, every man and his dog (usually at the time of questions) tried to diagnose what had caused him. The biggest statement was obviously to know if it was immigration. Theresa can convince herself that she could deliver the most half -cooked and Brino imaginable, as long as she ended freedom of movement. This agreement was so great that it achieved almost unanimity in Parliament.

Unfortunately for May, he was almost unanimous in rejection.

During the years and general elections which have followed as an unruly parliament tearing apart in pieces trying to reach any type of positive consensus, immigration has remained well above tens of thousands. Of course, we had not yet left the EU, the conservatives were therefore able to remain the largest party until 2017 and 2019 because they promised that they would reduce immigration, once we left.

In the end, a different agreement from Brexit was concluded, but this time delivered by Boris Johnson. This agreement was not really very different from Mays. However, because it changed the safety net of Northern Ireland, and it was presented by the hero of Brexit Boris with the support of a new swinging majority, it has passed. From there it should have been simple. The conservatives were in government with their greatest majority since Thatcher and divorced EU. Nothing could prevent them from finally delivering lower immigration.

I would like to have been able to end this article here but would probably not be an article if I could.

Like the conservative government of 2010, Boris Johnson has made great progress on immigration to start. Even fantastic. In 2020, the net migration went to 33,000. I hope you forgive me for not having given too much credit to Boris Johnson, given the context of a world pandemic. Implled even less to cut it a relay once it exploded again two years later at 764,000, which a lot compensated for the drop induced by the pandemic.

Although it is now unaccqua of the EU, dependence on political classes in inexpensive workforce to artificially support the economy was too strong. It didn't matter that they were now led by a Brexiteer for the first time since Iain Duncan Smith. The appeal of the opiate of cheap labor was too strong.

This dependence had of course always been the real reason why immigration was continuously in the hundreds of thousands.

Yes, freedom of movement was a very real constraint to be in the EU. In 2010, 60% of all immigration came from the EU. As soon as we left the EU, we simply replaced EU immigrants with the rest of the world. During the record year of 2022, EU immigration fell up to 10%.

It was one of the reasons why a large part of the supported conservative parliamentary party remains. From their point of view, they had the best of both worlds. While in the EU, conservative governments could continue to import large quantities of foreign workers on cheap wages. It didn't matter that it was very unpopular to the public, because they could get away with the fact that it was the fault of the EUS.

As long as the public continued his ignorance to GDP per capita, this accounting trick would allow everyone to think that the economy was doing well. Why does the devil a government want to end this perfect situation and become responsible for its own decisions? Is it surprising that so many of them fought loudly in the aftermath of the Brexit vote to prevent it from materializing?

As tragic as the fact is that conservatives do not reach immigration, we must not fall into the trap of thought that this has made every effort that went to Brexit.

In fact, the opposite is true, only because of Brexit, we are now in a situation where we are finally talking about the immigration problem. The pendulum of the public debate has changed so far since last July following the realization of the conservatives that they have lost the election due to immigration. Even the sensible labor seem to be aware that if they fall into the same immigration traps as the conservatives, they will be voted next time. None of this would happen now if Wed had never voted to leave.

The conservatives could still be in government but always supervise the record levels of immigration and blame it on the shadow.

What we have now, even with a Labor government, is a beautiful thing.

It is a beauty called self -determination and responsible government. In Westminster, there is a government elected by the inhabitants of this country, and it can no longer escape with the blame that passes to external forces. This is why it was Brexit. We have not yet resolved the question of immigration, today, Keir Starmer has unveiled his “plan” to do so, which is far from being sure to work and who will do nothing to stop the record number of illegal candidates by Petit Bateau.

The main thing that Brexit gave us was the direct responsibility for the government. The only thing we have to do now is to guarantee that the conservatives renew, reform and refocus to offer the electorate a government worthy of representing them.