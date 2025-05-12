Does Trump abandon Israel? Not really | Israeli-Palestine conflict





The President of the United States, Donald Trumpdensve on Tuesday in the Middle East, for a regional tour that will start in Saudi Arabia and will include stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. This is a business trip in every sense of the word, potentially involving billions of dollars in investment and commercial transactions.

The United Arab Emirates, for example, have already promised 1.4 billion of dollars in investments in the United States over 10 years in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence and energy to mining and aluminum production. Saudi Arabia, for its part, is committed to investing $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years. According to the Reuters news agency, Trump will also offer the kingdom a package of weapons up to $ 100 billion.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the solid history of presidents of nepotism and self-enrichment, it turns out that the Trump organization currently chairs real estate projects and other commercial enterprises in the three Gulf countries which it should visit.

And yet, a country is visibly absent from the regional itinerary, although it is the long-standing BFF of the Middle East: Israel, the nation which has been the genocide of the Gaza band with Gobs of money and weapons for the last 19 months. The official assessment of the Palestinian deaths amounts to nearly 53,000 and account.

Although the genocide started to monitor his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump was quick to adopt mass slaughter as well, not long after the revision office he sent to Israel everything he needs to finish work in Gaza. However, it seems that Israel takes a little too long for the American presidents who like, in particular now, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hascrescribedan has intensified the offensive against an enclave which has already been largely reduced to rubble.

The problem, of course, is not that Trump cares if Palestinian children and adults continue to be massacred and have stayed to death while Israel takes his soft time to finish work. On the contrary, the current genocide simply hinders its vision of the riviera of the Middle East which will not spring from the ruins of Gaza, which it has described as follows: the United States will take control of the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with him too. Own it.

Thus, although the war is good for business, ask the arms industry, it seems that too much war can ultimately be a counterproductive investment, at least from the point of view of Trumpian real estate.

In the perspective of the Middle East Trumps expedition, reports have made difficulties increasingly tensions between the American president and the Israeli Prime Minister and not only on the Gaza front. NBC News noted that Netanyahu had been blinded and furious last week on Sunday by the announcement of Trumps that the United States stopped its military campaign against Houthis supported by Iran in Yemen.

Even more boring for the Israeli Prime Minister, apparently, is Trump's refusal to have military strikes approved on Iran. In addition, the United States would have rejected the demand that Saudi Arabia normalizes relations with Israel as a condition for American support for the civil nuclear program of the kingdoms.

What does Trump-Netanyahu relations mean for the special relationship that are still so sacred between the United States and Israel? According to an article published by the Israeli point of sale Ynetnews: despite tensions, Israeli officials insist that behind -the -scenes coordination with the Trump administration remains close, without real political rift.

The sending to assure readers that the United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denied rumors that Trump could announce the support of a Palestinian state during the visit to the three Gulf nations. Of course, it is not quite clear what kind of Palestinian state could never be promoted by humans offering the American property of the Gaza Strip and the expulsion of the native Palestinian population.

Although Israel can be sidelined during this trip, this does not mean that it will not continue to serve a key function in general in the United States. Last month, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir source of the idea that there is no reason why a gram of food or aid to enter Gaza was organized by republican officials at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort in Florida. After a dinner held in his honor, Ben-Gvir boasts that the Republicans had expressed their support for my very clear position on how to act in Gaza and that food and help deposits should be bombed.

Aside from the flashy agreements of a dollars Billion, rest assured that the Trump administration remains as committed as ever to capitalize on Israeli atrocities.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

