Donald Trump said he hoped to speak to Xi Jinping this week after accepting a reduction in the partial price of 90 days

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on the right, speaks with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. AP – Andy Wong

The president Donald Trump He said that probably talking to the Chinese LDER, Xi Jinping, Maybe at the end of the week.

It happens after United States and China In Switzerland, this weekend will agree to reduce prices for 90 days of conversations. Taxes on Chinese import taxes will continue to be more than Trump has assumed the position, 30%.

Trump declares the press on Monday that prices reduction does not include prices on the car, steel and aluminumNor the possible taxes on the import of drugs.

Trump said he is also talking to Apple Executive Director, Tim CookOn Monday, and expected the technological company to commit to investing more in national production.

Trump said conversations will be fundamental to unification and peace.

In addition, Trump said he was planning to raise Syria.

We may want to remove them from Syria, because we want to give them a new start, Declare Trump, knowing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged him to do so.

These comments marked a remarkable change to the president on sanctions to Syria and to the government of the Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa Tom Power after his Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led an offensive that was landed for former President Bashar al-Assad in December.

The acting president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa. Reuters / Khalil Ashawi / File photo

The Trump administration, an administration has not officially recognized the new Syrian government led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and HTS remains a terrorist organization designated by the United States. The sanctions imposed in Damascus during the ASAD government are also valid.

The Halcones of the White House and the Republican Party were Scatpy to the transformation of Al-Sharaa and insist that Syria remains an anti-terrorist problem.

Nevertheless, Trump defended the donation of an avine by Qatar as a gesture of good faith.

Trump says that Qatar Lderes knows that Boeing had undergone delays in the construction of the next generation of Air Force One And I want to help give an avine to the US government.

He said: it can be an issue and say that we do not want a free avine, but that the gift of Qatar helps us because the models in which they currently have seniority drivers.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is aimed at Air Force One to return to Washington, DC, at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, the United States. Uu., May 4, 2025. Reuters / Leah Millis

It was just a gesture of good faithSaid Trump.

The news of the donation of 400 million provocative criticisms of certain Demonstas and allies of Trump.

Trump said the Avin will finally be released and angry with his future presidential library. Make sure it will not fly after leaving the position.

On the other hand, Trump said the EU was more aggressive in commercial matters than China.

After a 90 -day pricing reduction to keep conversations with China, President Donald Trump said that in commercial matters The European Unin is, in many ways, more aggressive than China.

Trump told the White House on Monday that the EU would considerably reduce commercial restrictions on the United States, attacking its former ally. The American president insisted that the United States has all the letters of commercial negotiations with Europe due to vehicles that buy automakers from the continent.

Trump said that his decree on drug prices will mean that Europeans will have to pay more for medical care, and we will have to pay less.

The United States has an independent commercial negotiation period during which 10% of import taxes are applied to EU products.