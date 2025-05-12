Trump signs an executive decree to reduce the prices of medication, perhaps including weight loss





President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday which aims to reduce the costs of prescription drugs in the United States by aligning what the government pays for certain drugs at prices paid in other countries.

The order, according to experts, is a redesigned and much more aggressive version of Trumps policy during its first mandate to reduce the costs of medicines, which did not take effect after a federal judge blocked it.

Like the original policy, experts in health policy expect it to respect a significant decline in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new order orders the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to obtain pricing objectives within 30 days of the White House officials announced on Monday. This decision will launch a series of negotiations between Kennedy and the pharmaceutical industry.

If Stall talks, Kennedy will move to enforce the most favored nation pricing model, capping American prices at the lowest rates paid by other rich nations.

In particular, officials have said that the police will not limit themselves to certain drugs under Medicare, as it was in an original version, but will also target drugs covered by Medicaid and private insurance.

I do this for the American people, Trump told the White House discussing the decree. I do this against the most powerful hall in the world probably, the drug lobby.

Weight loss drugs should be targeted

The administration did not distinguish a specific class of drugs to lower prices, but the officials said that it expects the GLP-1 to a class of drugs that include Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound be included among them. Last month, the administration rejected a proposal from the Biden era for Medicare to cover weight loss drugs. This decision would have allowed patients to make money, but the government would have obtained about $ 25 billion 10 years.

The Food and Drug Administration will also plan to expand the import of prescription drugs from countries beyond Canada, where prices are often cheaper than in the United States, have declared officials, and the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Commerce Commission will be responsible for acting against anti-competitive actions for manufacturers of drugs that say they maintain high drug prices.

The American Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes gestures to a graph during a press conference on prescription medication prices, in the Roosevelt room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC.Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images Images Images

Prescription drug prices are notoriously high in the United States, although the country represents less than 5% of the world's population, it represents almost three-quarters of the world's pharmaceutical profits, officials announced on Monday. According to the Rand Corporation, a group for thinking about public policies, the Americans pay up to 10 times more for drugs than people from other similar nations.

The United States spends $ 1,126 per inhabitant on drugs, a fifth of what Great Britain spends, said Kennedy, adding that the United States no longer subsidizes other countries. Americans often pay more than other nations, helping drug manufacturers to recover on research and development costs.

Will the medication price plan work?

While experts supported Trumps' approach, they wondered how the administration would legally pursue the price reductions in private insurance medicines. They were also concerned about its ability to resist a legal decline in the pharmaceutical industry.

If it affects all the drugs for everyone, it is much more ambitious, but the training effects are much more uncertain, said Trianeuman, executive director of the Medicare Atkff policy, a research group on health policies. I would expect the pharmaceuian industry to launch all the legal arguments to this proposal.

Arthur Caplan, head of the Nyu Langone Medical Center medical ethics division in New York, said the administration may need to set more realistic expectations for what it can achieve.

In a social article on Trum on Sunday, Trump said that prescription drugs would be reduced almost immediately from 30% to 80% and that the United States would pay the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price in the world.

In a follow -up position on Monday, Trump said that drug prices would be reduced by 59%. At the White House later Monday, Trump said that medication prices would be reduced by 50% to 90%.

Caplan said that the immediate relief would be great, but argued that it was impossible for the United States to reach the lowest prices in the world.

We do not get the price paid by South Africa, Peru, Egypt, Bolivia and Laos, said Caplan. Pharmaceutical companies generally grant discounts on very poor countries for humanitarian reasons, they will not give rich countries. Prices paid in the poorest nations have no chance of being the price paid by the Trump administration.

StacieDusetzina, professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, feared that politics to destroy doctors and pharmacies if the price cuts were immediate.

For retail pharmacies or drugs administered by clinicians, they buy their medicines in advance to store shelves or available to treat patients, she said. What the pharmacy or the clinic has paid to acquire their medication is probably higher than the new price offered, which means that they would lose money when these drugs were filled.

During the Monday call, an official seemed to clarify Trumps' Sunday remarks, saying that drug manufacturers should arrive at the table very soon and that the administration soon provides for action and relief.

Officials did not say how it would affect current negotiations on Medicare drug prices, a policy signed by President Joe Biden through the law on the reduction of inflation.

In the last days of the Biden administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have given up the next series of drugs for price negotiations. It is estimated that the first series of negotiations allowing the insurance of $ 6 billion in 2026, when prices come into force.

But officials argued that the drop in prices affected by the Biden administration was inadequate and that prevailing on a new policy would reach more aggressive price reductions.

Take measures to go beyond what has been carried out under the inflation reduction law, said a manager.

The pharmaceutical research and manufacturers of America, a commercial group of the drug industry which filed a complaint against the original policy of Trumps, did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

In a statement last week, Alex Schriver, group spokesperson, said the Trump administration should rather focus on so-called pharmacy service managers (PBM) to treat high medication costs.

PBMS, also known as Middlemen, works with insurance companies to negotiate reduced prices with pharmaceutical companies in exchange for inclusion of drugs in their coverage. In theory, PBMs are supposed to save money from patients, but they were the target of American legislators after the government's conclusions accused them of inflating the price of medication.

